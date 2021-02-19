Eduardo Rodriguez says he’s ‘100 percent’ after missing 2020 season

Rodriguez tested positive for COVID-19 and subsequently dealt with myocarditis.

Michael Reaves
Eduardo Rodríguez could very well be the Red Sox' Opening Day starter, but his priority is being on the mound every fifth day. –Michael Reaves
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Weekend Sports Producer
February 19, 2021 | 6:50 PM

Eduardo Rodriguez is ready for the 2021 season.

The left-handed pitcher missed the entire 2020 season after testing positive for COVID-19 and subsequently dealt with myocarditis, inflammation of the heart that’s connected to COVID-19. Rodriguez’s process to get back on the mound took several months. After testing positive for COVID-19 and getting diagnosed with myocarditis in July, Rodgriguez wasn’t cleared to walk until the end of September.

As he was cleared to do normal things again, Rodriguez spent his offseason getting himself in shape to be a regular starting pitcher again.

“Physically, I feel great. I feel 100 percent,” Rodriguez told reporters Friday. “Like (Red Sox manager Alex Cora) said, I threw a bullpen two days ago, and I feel really good. I’m really excited to be here after everything I went through last year.

Advertisement

“That’s what I was working on this offseason, to get my body ready, to get my mind ready, to get everything ready. My conditioning, everything. I was working on that to be available to go out there every five days be able to throw 30-plus starts. I feel in that position right now, I feel stronger right now, I feel better. My shoulder is good. I threw a bullpen [session] a couple of days ago and it feels fine, it feels great. I feel ready.”

Rodriguez’s missed season came a year after he had the best season in his career. In 2019, Rodriguez had a 19-6 record with a career-best 3.81 ERA. His strong 2019 season put him in line to be the Red Sox’ Opening Day starting pitcher after Chris Sale had Tommy John surgery.

Any hopes that Rodriguez had of becoming the Red Sox’ ace were delayed a year though. With Sale still recovering from the surgery, Rodriguez projects to be the Red Sox’ Opening Day starter for the upcoming season. While Rodriguez says he’d be “honored” to get the Opening Day nod, that isn’t his goal for this season.

“My goal is to go out there every five days no matter what day it is, if it’s first, second, third, fourth or fifth game,” Rodriguez said. “Just go out every five days. I feel like Opening Day is just the first game of the season. After that, you face the aces if you’re the fifth guy and things like that — every time the other team has days off or we have days off, so that’s how it works. But if they give me the opportunity to be the Opening Day starter this year, I’m going to take it as an honor to be the Opening Day starter with the Boston Red Sox and go out there and pitch.”

Advertisement

The 2021 season is shaping up to be a big one for Rodriguez. In addition to likely being the Opening Day starter, Rodriguez is set to be a free agent for the first time in his career at season’s end. Despite the Red Sox’ poor 2020 season, Rodriguez thinks he and his team will have a strong 2021 season.

“I feel like we have a really good rotation, and when Sale gets back, it’s going to be way better,” Rodriguez said. “I was just going to say, don’t sleep on us, because we’re coming in really good. I’ve been out there the past three days with the guys, and we look really good.”

At the end of the day, Rodriguez is grateful to still have the chance to pitch professionally after what he went through in 2020.

“I mean, I just thank God to have the opportunity to pitch again,” Rodriguez said. “I’m not thinking about any of that right now. I’m just thinking about getting ready to pitch the season, enjoy Spring Training the most I can, learn from the guys, learn from the pitching coach and go out there and get ready for the season. That’s all I’m thinking about right now. I’m not thinking about anything else.”

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

 

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Red Sox Coronavirus

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Xander Bogaerts is one of the longest tenured Red Sox'.
CHAD FINN
8 observations on the 2021 Red Sox as spring training begins February 19, 2021 | 5:28 PM
Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson gestures during the second half Saturday.
NFL
NFL Quarterbacks on the Move: a Guide February 19, 2021 | 4:30 PM
Serena Williams' exit from the Australian Open sparked retirement rumors.
SERENA WILLIAMS
Farewell, Serena? Not So Fast February 19, 2021 | 3:58 PM
This photo provided by the Orange County, Fla. Corrections Department in Orlando, Fla., shows Johnny Damon. Former Major League Baseball player Johnny Damon was arrested Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, in central Florida on a charge of resisting an officer after he was pulled over for suspicion of driving under the influence, according to court and jail records. Damon was booked into the Orange County Jail early Friday after he was arrested for resisting an officer without violence in Windermere, Florida, a wealthy suburb of Orlando popular with professional athletes. The charge is a first-degree misdemeanor. (Orange County, Florida Department of Corrections via AP) Jail records show that Damon's wife, Michelle Mangan-Damon, also was arrested. Damon was an outfielder for several teams in the 1990s and 2000s, including the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees. He helped the Red Sox in 2004 and the Yankees in 2009 win World Series titles. He grew up in Orlando.
Johnny Damon
Former Red Sox star Johnny Damon arrested in Florida February 19, 2021 | 2:28 PM
Alex Cora
Red Sox
What Alex Cora had to say about being back at Red Sox spring training February 19, 2021 | 2:06 PM
Brad Stevens
Sports Update
What Brad Stevens had to say about Celtics players 'tuning you out' February 19, 2021 | 10:20 AM
UConn
'In her DNA': Freshman Paige Bueckers already a UConn star February 19, 2021 | 8:50 AM
March Madness
The NCAA bracket is trickier in this unusual season. Here's what to know. February 19, 2021 | 8:40 AM
NBA
Inside the All-Star voting numbers: The NBA is a tough crowd February 19, 2021 | 8:30 AM
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - FEBRUARY 18: Michael McLeod #20 of the New Jersey Devils checks Charlie McAvoy #73 of the Boston Bruins into the boards during the third period at TD Garden on February 18, 2021 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Devils defeat the Bruins 3-1. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
BRUINS
3 takeaways from the Bruins' loss to the Devils February 19, 2021 | 12:06 AM
Yomiuri Giants pitcher Hirokazu Sawamura in 2013.
RED SOX
An apparent acupuncture accident nearly derailed the career of Red Sox reliever Hirokazu Sawamura in 2017 February 18, 2021 | 10:26 PM
New Jersey's Kyle Palmieri, second from right, celebrates his goal in the second period.
Bruins
Palmieri scores twice, Devils beat Bruins 3-2 February 18, 2021 | 10:02 PM
WWE lawsuits
WWE lawsuits
Former WWE wrestlers take brain damage case to Supreme Court February 18, 2021 | 9:12 PM
Carson Wentz is headed to Indiana.
PATRIOTS
Patriots reportedly had 'no real interest' in former Eagles QB Carson Wentz February 18, 2021 | 6:59 PM
Danny Ainge believes the Celtics need a lot of work.
CELTICS
Danny Ainge says this Celtics team is not good enough to win a title February 18, 2021 | 5:48 PM
Marcus Mariota
Patriots QB
An ESPN analyst made a surprising prediction for next season's Patriots quarterback February 18, 2021 | 2:00 PM
Bill Belichick
Sports Update
A former Patriot weighed in on Tom Brady's 'talk radio' tweet February 18, 2021 | 10:26 AM
The Celtics lost to the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday.
CELTICS STRUGGLES
Jaylen Brown: Celtics aren't as 'connected' or 'physical' as previous years February 18, 2021 | 9:41 AM
The Celtics took on the Hawks on Wednesday.
CELTICS
5 takeaways as Trae Young's 40 points lift Hawks over the Celtics February 17, 2021 | 10:17 PM
TEBOW RETIRES
Tim Tebow retires from baseball after five years with Mets February 17, 2021 | 8:21 PM
Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy (73) talks with center Brad Marchand (63) and right wing David Pastrnak (88) during a break in action against the New York Islanders during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, in Uniondale, N.Y. The Islanders won 4-2. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
BRUINS
4 thoughts on the Bruins a quarter of the way through the season February 17, 2021 | 8:08 PM
Marcus Smart has looked better recently, per Brad Stevens.
CELTICS
Celtics' Marcus Smart looked 'a lot' better when Brad Stevens last saw him on court February 17, 2021 | 7:29 PM
John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
CELTICS
What NBA analysts are saying about the Celtics' recent struggles February 17, 2021 | 6:24 PM
Kevin Costner and Tim Robbins star together in Bull Durham.
Sports Q
What is your favorite sports movie quote? February 17, 2021 | 3:51 PM
Isaiah Thomas is playing for USA Basketball in the FIBA AmeriCup.
ISAIAH THOMAS
USA Basketball called Isaiah Thomas, who hopes NBA does next February 17, 2021 | 2:52 PM
Celtics' Jaylen Brown is drawing high praise in NBA circles.
Celtics
Jaylen Brown shares his desire to play in the NBA All-Star Game February 17, 2021 | 2:18 PM
A hockey rink is being constructed in Lake Tahoe.
Bruins
Take a first look at the hockey rink in Lake Tahoe, where the Bruins will play the Flyers on Sunday February 17, 2021 | 2:08 PM
Boston, MA: 12-23-20: The Celtics Jayson Tatum (right) is chest bumped by teammate Jaylen Brown (left) after Tatum hit a three point shot that won the game. The Boston Celtics hosted the Milwaukee Bucks in the opening game of the NBA regular season at the TD Garden.
NBA
An All-Star guide, from the starters, to the snubs February 17, 2021 | 11:02 AM
Todd Kirkland
Red Sox
Red Sox trade two pitchers to Rays in exchange for No. 13 prospect in Tampa system February 17, 2021 | 10:47 AM
Jim Davis/Globe Staff
Red Sox
Red Sox sign RHP Hirokazu Sawamura to 2-year deal February 17, 2021 | 10:41 AM