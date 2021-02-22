Red Sox outfielder Franchy Cordero placed on COVID-19 related injury list

The Boston Red Sox play their first game of spring training on Sunday at 1:05 p.m. when they take on the Tampa Bay Rays in Florida.

One of the team’s newest members, outfielder Franchy Cordero, likely will not be there. According to the Red Sox, Cordero has been placed on the MLB’s COVID-19 related injured list.

The #RedSox today made the following roster moves:



Claimed RHP Joel Payamps off waivers from the Toronto Blue Jays.



Placed OF Franchy Cordero on the COVID-19 Related Injured List. — Red Sox (@RedSox) February 22, 2021

It’s unclear whether Cordero tested positive or is isolating due to contact tracing. Per the MLB’s health and safety protocols, “individuals who test positive will be required to isolate for a minimum of 10 days, receive appropriate care and monitoring from the Club medical staff, and be cleared by the Joint Committee and the individual’s team physician, following a mandatory cardiac evaluation and a determination that the individual no longer presents a risk of infection to others.”

Meanwhile, players who have had close contact with a confirmed case of COVID “will be subject to a mandatory quarantine of seven days and must test negative on day 5 or later among other requirements to rejoin club facilities.”

The Red Sox acquired Cordero in exchange for outfielder Andrew Benintendi earlier this month. Cordero has struggled with injuries throughout his young career, but he has shown flashes of power and speed. Cordero slashed .236/.304/.433 in 95 games spanning four seasons.