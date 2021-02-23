J.D. Martinez admitted he ‘wasn’t really prepared’ last season but believes he’s ready to bounce back

J.D. Martinez acknowledged Tuesday that he “didn’t stay ready” last year when the status of the Major League season was uncertain and “wasn’t really prepared” when games began.

The Red Sox star took accountability for the way he struggled through the abbreviated 60-game schedule.

“I think this year I said to myself, ‘They’re not getting me again. They’re not catching me off guard,'” Martinez told reporters. “So I stayed ready the whole time.”

Martinez said not being able to look at his at-bats during games, a tactic he relies on heavily, also hurt him last year.

“Like I’ve said a million times, it’s part of my routine, and it’s something that kind of just got taken away from me,” Martinez said. “I’m excited that this year we’re going to have it back in a sense, some kind of video where we can look at our swings. So I’m looking forward to getting back to somewhat normal baseball during these crazy times.”

Martinez, who was named an All-Star in 2018 and 2019 with the Red Sox, hit just .213 with seven home runs in 54 games last year.

He’s bounced back from tough seasons before, as he rebounded with the Detroit Tigers in 2014 after the Houston Astros released him. This one was different, though, as he had already established himself as a star but regressed to where he was earlier in his career and teetered dangerously close to the Mendoza Line.