NESN unveils Red Sox spring training TV schedule

Dave O’Brien will be the play-by-play voice for the majority of the spring action, with Tom Caron calling select games.

Xander Bogaerts
Xander Bogaerts during fielding drills at the JetBlue Park complex. –Jim Davis/Globe Staff
By
, Sports columnist
February 25, 2021 | 5:24 PM

NESN announced Thursday it will broadcast 11 Red Sox spring training games, beginning with a March 1 matchup with the Braves at JetBlue Park.

The Red Sox, who will play 29 games in 31 days this spring beginning February 28 against the Twins, are playing a regionalized schedule in Florida to limit travel during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Of the 11 televised games, four will be against the fellow Ft. Myers-based Twins, four will be against the Braves, and one each will be against the Pirates, Rays and

The first six games on the broadcast schedule are 1 p.m. starts.

Nine of the 11 games will air on NESN, with two (March 13 vs. the Braves, March 25 vs. the Twins) airing on NESN-plus.

Dave O’Brien will be the play-by-play voice for the majority of the spring action, with Tom Caron calling select games. Jerry Remy, Dennis Eckersley, and Lenny DiNardo are the color analysts.

