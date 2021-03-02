ESPN writers give their opinions on the Red Sox and the AL East

"They will be better than in 2020."

Xander Bogaerts is back for another year with the Red Sox.
Xander Bogaerts is back for another year with the Red Sox. –Jim Davis/Globe Staff
SHARE TWEET 3 COMMENTS
By
, Sports Producer
March 2, 2021

Following a woeful shortened 2020 season, in which they finished in last place in the American League East, the consensus is that the Red Sox are an improved team this year.

The main question, however, is just how much they’ve improved.

A group of ESPN baseball writers called the moves the Red Sox made this offseason “underrated,” and they offered their two-cents on their chances.

Bradford Doolittle called them “something of a run prevention mess” but said they have a good enough offensive profile to project right around .500. He noted that chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom was part of a Tampa Bay Rays front office that excelled at keeping teams off the scoreboard, so perhaps this group of Red Sox players will surprise in that area.

Advertisement

“It’s possible that even as the Red Sox look to 2022 and beyond, he’s got a plan for this year’s pitching and defense that ends up being better in practice than it looks in projection,” Doolittle wrote. “Right now, though, this looks like a stopgap kind of season between last year’s bottoming-out and what I presume will be next year’s leap back into serious contention.”

David Schoenfield said this team reminds him a bit of the 2013 team that won the World Series in that the Red Sox were coming off a poor season and signed veterans to fill holes. That’s not to say that this year’s team will end up on top, but it does, in Schoenfield’s eyes, have some similarities to that particular group.

He said that maybe Hunter Renfroe is the 2013 version of Shane Victorino and Enrique Hernandez is Stephen Drew.

“Most likely, however, the Red Sox won’t find the same good fortune,” Schoenfield wrote. “They will be better than in 2020, but that’s because they have Eduardo Rodriguez back in the rotation, with Chris Sale joining him later on.”

Joon Lee said that Schoenfield stole his thunder, as he views this team as structurally very similar to the 2013 team. The front office framed that season as a bridge year, yet it ended up resulting in a championship. Again, it’s merely a comparison, not a prediction.

Advertisement

Lee added that Bloom worked to improve this team’s depth, however, Sale’s prolonged absence is a major setback for the Red Sox. He said the Red Sox feel like a “potential fringe playoff team,” adding that he wonders how much patience owner John Henry will have if results don’t come quickly.

As for the rest of the division, they all believe the New York Yankees are the team to beat but may not finish in first if they end up dealing with lots of injuries. Doolittle said the Toronto Blue Jays are right there with the Tampa Bay Rays as the second-best team on paper.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Red Sox MLB Baseball

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown placed fourth at their respective positions in the first round of All-Star voting.
Celtics
Brad Stevens: No 'big concerns' with Brown, Tatum playing in All-Star Game March 3, 2021 | 5:47 PM
Kellen Winslow II
Ex-NFL TE Kellen Winslow II sentenced for multiple rapes March 3, 2021 | 4:46 PM
Patriots Cam Newton NFL Free Agency
Patriots
Breaking down PFF’s five most valuable Patriots free agents March 3, 2021 | 4:32 PM
Tom Brady reacts with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after winning the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. Behind at left is sports commentator and former NFL quarterback Terrry Bradshaw, who won four Super Bowls, to Brady's record five. The Patriots won 34-28. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Patriots
Terry Bradshaw really did go by the alias ‘Tom Brady’ — though it was news to him March 3, 2021 | 3:18 PM
Cam Newton and N'Keal Harry had some fun on Sunday.
Patriots
N'Keal Harry 'would absolutely love' Cam Newton to return to the Patriots March 3, 2021 | 3:06 PM
Jaylen Brown will join some of the league's best shooters in the 3-Point Contest.
Celtics
What Jaylen Brown said about participating in the NBA's 3-point contest March 3, 2021 | 1:27 PM
Derek Rivers chases Ryan Fitzpatrick (14) in the second half of Sunday's game.
Patriots
Patriots reportedly aren't 'enamored' with current free agent quarterbacks March 3, 2021 | 11:45 AM
Cubs Jon Lester
JON LESTER
Former Red Sox pitcher Jon Lester to have thyroid gland removed March 3, 2021 | 11:28 AM
Tom Brady Trophy Boat
Tom Brady
Here's Tom Brady's humorous commentary about throwing the Lombardi Trophy during boat parade March 3, 2021 | 9:53 AM
Robert Williams had a nice game on Tuesday.
CELTICS
Kemba Walker loves playing with lob target Robert Williams March 3, 2021 | 12:45 AM
The Celtics took on the Clippers on Tuesday.
CELTICS
5 takeaways as Kemba Walker, Robert Williams help Celtics hold off Clippers March 2, 2021 | 10:32 PM
Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown will both be in the 3-point contest.
CELTICS
Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown will compete in NBA's 3-point contest at All-Star weekend March 2, 2021 | 9:06 PM
The Celtics hope to have Marcus Smart back from his calf injury soon.
CELTICS
Marcus Smart is getting 'a lot closer' to return but could miss first game after All-Star break March 2, 2021 | 7:22 PM
Former Patriots assistant coach Bret Bielema was embroiled in a lawsuit that nearly unearthed Patriots coaches salaries.
PATRIOTS
Patriots emails that reveal salaries of assistant coaches will remain private March 2, 2021 | 6:29 PM
Boston Celtics Brad Stevens
CELTICS
Celtics' inability to generate easy baskets highlights the team's offensive struggles March 2, 2021 | 5:41 PM
Koji Uehara is lifted by David Ross after the Red Sox won the 2013 World Series at Fenway Park.
Sports Q
Where is the best place you've ever attended a sporting event? March 2, 2021 | 5:35 PM
Chase Winovich is entering year three with the Patriots.
PATRIOTS
Chase Winovich has made it abundantly clear that he's obsessed with New Hampshire March 2, 2021 | 4:08 PM
Hopkinton-01/26/2021 A man walks past the faded starting line of the Boston Marathon on Main Street in Hopkinton. The Boston Athletic Association announced Tuesday that the 2021 Boston Marathon will take place on October, 11, 2021. The 2020 Boston Mararthon was rescheduled and then cancelled because of the pandemic. Photo by John Tlumacki/Globe Staff metro)
Boston Marathon
The BAA is planning a 'smaller' Boston Marathon this fall March 2, 2021 | 3:12 PM
Miami Dolphins linebacker Kyle Van Noy smiles and gestures on the field as he celebrates a win over the Patriots.
PATRIOTS
Could Kyle Van Noy reunite with the Patriots? March 2, 2021 | 2:36 PM
Trey Lance NFL Draft
Patriots
Patriots 'aggressively' scouting NFL Draft's top QBs March 2, 2021 | 2:29 PM
MLB
Cleveland's Terry Francona says team didn't cover up for Mickey Callaway March 2, 2021 | 2:16 PM
Stephon Gilmore might have already played his last game with the Patriots.
PATRIOTS
Stephon Gilmore trade is reportedly a 'foregone conclusion' according to most GMs March 2, 2021 | 1:27 PM
Red Sox manager Alex Cora fist bumps with 18-year-old Nick Yorke.
RED SOX
Alex Cora raved about Nick Yorke after the 18-year-old impressed in his debut March 2, 2021 | 12:07 PM
Jayson Tatum dunk
Celtics
Why NBA experts still 'believe' in the Celtics despite recent struggles March 2, 2021 | 10:22 AM
Garrett Richards benefited from a new mercy rule on Monday.
RED SOX
Red Sox pitcher Garrett Richards benefits from new mercy rule in first spring training start March 1, 2021 | 10:43 PM
Adam Humphries could be pursued by the Patriots again.
PATRIOTS
Here are some potential salary-cap casualties the Patriots could sign this year March 1, 2021 | 6:29 PM
Jaylen Waddle could be a Patriots target, per Mel Kiper Jr.
PATRIOTS
Here's who ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. thinks the Patriots could target in the NFL Draft March 1, 2021 | 6:27 PM
Sabres forward Jack Eichel skates during warmups prior to the first period of a Feb. 28 game against the Flyers.
Sports Q
Sports Q: What would the Bruins have to give up for Jack Eichel? March 1, 2021 | 5:03 PM
Kemba Walker has played like the All-Star he was when the Celtics signed him as of late.
Celtics
Why Kemba Walker's recent performance is encouraging March 1, 2021 | 3:52 PM
USA goalkeeper Brad Friedel acknowledges the applause of fans at the end of USA v Poland game at the 2002 World Cup soccer match, at the Daejeon World Cup stadium, South Korea, Friday, June 14, 2002.
Sports News
US Soccer council member removed after controversial speech March 1, 2021 | 3:25 PM