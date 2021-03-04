Jackie Bradley Jr. to sign with Milwaukee Brewers on two-year deal

Jackie Bradley Jr. beamed on a gloomy morning in late September. For more than eight years, he donned a Red Sox uniform. Now, at 30 years old, he was a free agent — a goal of his once he realized he was a mainstay in the big leagues.

“This is a big deal,” Bradley said at the time. “Once you first get to the big leagues, your goal is, ‘How can I stick in the big leagues?’ And then once you finally get your feet under you, it’s like, ‘Alright, well, if I get three years, I get to arbitration.’ You get three years [and] arbitration, it’s like, the next step is, ‘Alright, well, how can I get to free agency?’”

Over six months have passed since that moment, but Bradley finally has a team, agreeing to a $24 million deal with the Milwaukee Brewers on a two-year pact with a player option after the first season, according to a major league source.