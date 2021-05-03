Here are the players assigned to the Worcester Red Sox for the start of the season

The Worcester Red Sox released their roster for the 2021 season on Monday ahead of their season-opener on Tuesday against Buffalo Bisons, which will be played in Trenton, N.J. because the Toronto Blue Jays are using Sahlen Field in Buffalo.

Worcester’s home opener at Polar Park will be May 11.

The rotation to start the season will be Tanner Houck, Daniel Gossett, Stephen Gonsalves, Kyle Hart, and Raynel Espinal, Alex Speier reports. Houck will start the opener. Red Sox prospect Connor Seabold will be on the injured list with right elbow inflammation.

Pitchers: Eduard Bazardo. RHP; Seth Blair, RHP; Colten Brewer, RHP; Matt Carasiti, RHP; Raynel Espinal, RHP; Stephen Gonsalves, LHP; Daniel Gossett, RHP; Zac Grotz, RHP; Matt Hall, LHP; Kyle Hart, LHP; Tanner Houck, RHF; Kevin McCarthy, RHF; Kaleb Ort, RHF; Bobby Poyner, LHF; John Schreiber, RHF; Connor Seabold, RHF; Caleb Simpson, RHF; Marcus Walden, RHF; Ryan Weber, RHF.

Advertisement

Catchers: Jett Bandy, Chris Herman, Connor Wong.

Infielders: Jonathan Araúz, Michael Chavis, Chad De La Guerra, Jeter Downs, Yairo Muñoz, Josh Ockimey, Danny Santana.

Outfielders: Jarren Duran, Michael Gettys, Tate Matheny, César Puello, Marcus Wilson.