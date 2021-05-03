Here are the players assigned to the Worcester Red Sox for the start of the season

Steven Senne
Tanner Houck will start the season opener for the Worcester Red Sox. –The Boston Globe
SHARE TWEET 1 COMMENTS
By
May 3, 2021

The Worcester Red Sox released their roster for the 2021 season on Monday ahead of their season-opener on Tuesday against Buffalo Bisons, which will be played in Trenton, N.J. because the Toronto Blue Jays are using Sahlen Field in Buffalo.

Worcester’s home opener at Polar Park will be May 11.

The rotation to start the season will be Tanner Houck, Daniel Gossett, Stephen Gonsalves, Kyle Hart, and Raynel Espinal, Alex Speier reports. Houck will start the opener. Red Sox prospect Connor Seabold will be on the injured list with right elbow inflammation.

Pitchers: Eduard Bazardo. RHP; Seth Blair, RHP; Colten Brewer, RHP; Matt Carasiti, RHP; Raynel Espinal, RHP; Stephen Gonsalves, LHP; Daniel Gossett, RHP; Zac Grotz, RHP; Matt Hall, LHP; Kyle Hart, LHP; Tanner Houck, RHF; Kevin McCarthy, RHF; Kaleb Ort, RHF; Bobby Poyner, LHF; John Schreiber, RHF; Connor Seabold, RHF; Caleb Simpson, RHF; Marcus Walden, RHF; Ryan Weber, RHF.

Advertisement

Catchers: Jett Bandy, Chris Herman, Connor Wong.

Infielders: Jonathan Araúz, Michael Chavis, Chad De La Guerra, Jeter Downs, Yairo Muñoz, Josh Ockimey, Danny Santana.

Outfielders: Jarren Duran, Michael Gettys, Tate Matheny, César Puello, Marcus Wilson.

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Red Sox

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Jim Davis/Globe Staff
Celtics
Celtics Jaylen Brown is day-to-day with sprained right ankle May 4, 2021 | 2:25 PM
David Andrews Patriots
Patriots
David Andrews says he "knew he wanted to be back here" in free agency May 4, 2021 | 11:34 AM
Charles Krupa
Bruins
Heres how the Bruins will handle ticketing for playoff games at TD Garden May 4, 2021 | 11:21 AM
Julian Edelman retirement speculation
Patriots
Julian Edelman praised 'legend' Ernie Adams after retirement announcement May 4, 2021 | 10:32 AM
Boston Bruins center Patrice Bergeron (37) celebrates with left wing Brad Marchand (63) after scoring their second goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the New Jersey Devils, Monday, May 3, 2021, in Newark, N.J. Marchand got the assist on the goal. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
bruins
What we learned as the Bruins clinched another playoff berth May 4, 2021 | 1:09 AM
The Bruins clinched a playoff berth on Monday.
BRUINS
'Our expectations are obviously higher': Bruins clinch playoff berth with win over Devils May 3, 2021 | 11:26 PM
Ernie Adams announced his retirement officially to ESPN.
PATRIOTS
Ernie Adams announces retirement to join Patriots' 'many wonderful fans' May 3, 2021 | 10:08 PM
Matt Barnes was named the MLB's Reliever of the Month.
RED SOX
Here's why Red Sox pitcher Matt Barnes was named Reliever of the Month in April May 3, 2021 | 8:29 PM
Tristan Thompson celebrates with Jayson Tatum after the Celtics defeated San Antonio at TD Garden on April 30.
Celtics
Taking stock of 17 Celtics players as the regular season nears completion May 3, 2021 | 6:07 PM
Jayson Tatum was named Eastern Conference Player of the Week.
CELTICS
Jayson Tatum named Player of the Week after averaging 42.7 points per game May 3, 2021 | 5:19 PM
Xander Bogaerts Red Sox
Red Sox
Why Xander Bogaerts is the best offensive shortstop in baseball May 3, 2021 | 5:16 PM
Isaiah Wynn Patriots
Patriots
Report: Patriots pick up 5th-year option on Isaiah Wynn, likely to decline for Sony Michel May 3, 2021 | 3:28 PM
Mac Jones Patriots
Patriots
Steve Sarkisian calls Mac Jones this year's most NFL-ready rookie quarterback. The 49ers apparently disagree. May 3, 2021 | 2:54 PM
FILE - In this May 30, 1968, file photo, Bobby Unser celebrates winning the 52nd running of the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Ind. Three-time Indianapolis 500 winner Bobby Unser has died. He died of natural causes at his home in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on Sunday, May 2, 2021. He was 87.(AP Photo/File)
Bobby Unser
Bobby Unser, 3-time Indy 500 champ in great racing family, dies at 87 May 3, 2021 | 2:10 PM
Mac Jones Patriots
Patriots
4 takeaways on the Patriots' draft — including the plan for Mac Jones May 3, 2021 | 1:38 PM
Evan Fournier COVID long term effects
Celtics
'It's like I have a concussion': Evan Fournier discussed playing with the lingering effects of COVID-19 May 3, 2021 | 1:18 PM
Police try to move people away from the stadium after a supporter's protest against Manchester United's owners, outside English Premier League club Manchester United's Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, north west England on May 2, 2021, ahead of their English Premier League fixture against Liverpool. - Manchester United were one of six Premier League teams to sign up to the breakaway European Super League tournament. But just 48 hours later the Super League collapsed as United and the rest of the English clubs pulled out. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP) (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)
Sports News
Manchester United fans stormed Old Trafford postponing a Premier League game. Here's what to know. May 3, 2021 | 11:45 AM
Patriots Mac Jones
Patriots
Report: Patriots were willing to pass on Mac Jones rather than trade up May 3, 2021 | 11:06 AM
In this photo made Friday, Jan. 23, 2015, Miller Library towers above the Colby College campus in Waterville, Maine. The college has an endowment that√¢¬Ä¬ôs approaching $750 million. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
College Sports
6 female Colby coaches say they are paid less than men May 3, 2021 | 10:16 AM
FILE - Puerto Rican boxer Felix Verdejo poses after his weigh-in at Madison Square Garden in New York, in this Friday, June 10, 2016, file photo. Puerto Rican boxer Félix Verdejo turned himself in to federal agents to face charges hours after authorities identified the body of a dead woman as his 27-year-old pregnant lover, officials said. The U.S. Attorney's Office said late Sunday, May 2, 2021, that Verdejo was being charged with kidnapping and carjacking resulting in death and with intentionally killing an unborn child. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File)
Félix Verdejo
Puerto Rican boxer faces charges after pregnant lover found dead May 3, 2021 | 10:08 AM
Jim Davis
Patriots
Behind-the-scenes Patriots draft video shows Ernie Adams making final pick May 3, 2021 | 9:43 AM
Portland Trail Blazers' Carmelo Anthony (00) passes off against Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum (0) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, May 2, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
CELTICS
Despite 33 points from Jayson Tatum, the Celtics fall to the Blazers May 2, 2021 | 11:04 PM
Mac Jones Patriots
PATRIOTS
Here is how NFL Draft experts graded the Patriots' 2021 class May 2, 2021 | 8:01 PM
Texas Rangers' Isiah Kiner-Falefa (9) scores on a go-ahead RBI single by Brock Holt as home plate umpire Brian O'Nora and Boston Red Sox catcher Kevin Plawecki look on while Texas Rangers' Willie Calhoun celebrates in the background during the eighth inning of a baseball game Sunday, May 2, 2021, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)
RED SOX
Texas Rangers rally for 5-3 victory over Red Sox May 2, 2021 | 7:05 PM
Tre Nixon played three years at UCF.
NFL Draft
3 things to know about Patriots draft pick and receiver Tre Nixon May 2, 2021 | 11:50 AM
William Sherman played his college ball at Colorado.
NFL Draft
3 things to know about Patriots draft pick William Sherman May 2, 2021 | 9:27 AM
Joshuah Bledsoe joins the Patriots after spending his college career with Missouri.
NFL Draft
4 things to know about Patriots draft pick Joshuah Bledsoe May 2, 2021 | 7:24 AM
Steve Luciano
NFL Draft
A few thoughts on coverage of the NFL Draft May 2, 2021 | 7:00 AM
Eduardo Rodriguez allowed four earned runs in five innings as the Red Sox fell to the Rangers.
Red Sox
Eduardo Rodriguez allows four earned runs, Red Sox lose 8-6 to Rangers May 1, 2021 | 10:53 PM
Carles Gil had an impressive showing in the Revolution's win over Atlanta United.
New England Revolution
Carles Gil has a goal, assist as Revolution beat Atlanta United 2-1 May 1, 2021 | 9:23 PM