Franchy Cordero snaps slump, Red Sox hold on to beat Tigers 12-9

Cordero broke an 0-for-25 slump, then brought home the game-winning run in the eighth.

Franchy Cordero (16) and Christian Vazquez celebrate after scoring on a single by Alex Verdugo during the eighth inning.
Franchy Cordero (16) and Christian Vazquez celebrate after scoring on a single by Alex Verdugo during the eighth inning. –AP Photo/Michael Dwyer
By
JIMMY GOLEN,
AP
May 6, 2021 | 5:52 PM

BOSTON (AP) — Franchy Cordero came off the bench with three hits to snap an 0-for-25 slump, then brought home the game-winning run in the eighth with the help of Detroit’s fourth error, and the Boston Red Sox held on after blowing three previous leads to beat the Tigers 12-9 on Thursday.

One day after giving up three runs in the 10th, the Red Sox coughed up leads of 4-1, 5-4 and 8-7 before scoring four in the eighth to avoid losing the three-game series to the worst team in the majors.

Rafael Devers drove in three runs on a pair of singles. But the Red Sox third baseman also committed two errors — the second to allow the Tigers to tie the game 8-8 in the seventh.

Matt Andriese (1-1) earned the win despite allowing Detroit to take a 9-8 lead in the eighth; he gave up one run on three hits, a walk and a balk in one inning. Adam Ottavino pitched the ninth for his first save.

After Devers led off the eighth by reaching on shortstop Niko Goodrum’s error, Alex Lange (0-1) relieved Kyle Funkhouser. Lange struck out Hunter Renfroe and Marwin Gonzalez before a wild pitch sent Devers to second.

Kevin Plawecki walked, Christian Arroyo ran for him and Christian Vazquez pinch hit for Bobby Dalbec, who is in an 0-for-27 slump. Vazquez singled to tie it 9-all and then third baseman Jeimer Candalario botched Cordero’s nubber down the third-base line, allowing the go-ahead run to score.

Alex Verdugo singled in two more runs to make it 12-9.

Cordero, who replaced Kiké Hernandez in the first inning, added a shoestring catch to end the top of the sixth inning; Cordero had had one hit since April 14, dropping his batting average from .348 to .153.

Candelario and Willi Castro had three hits piece for the Tigers.

Red Sox starter Nathan Eovaldi gave up six runs in 4 1/3 innings in his worst outing of the season. He was 7-2 with a 2.59 ERA in 10 starts dating to last August. Eovaldi still has not allowed a homer in 52 innings — the longest active streak in the majors and the only qualified pitcher who hasn’t given up a homer in 2021.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Tigers: Wilson Ramos took a Devers foul tip off the inside of his left knee in the first inning. A trainer came out to look at him, but he remained in the game. Ramos left the game in the eighth with lower back tightness.

Red Sox: Hernández left the game in the first inning with right hamstring tightness. He doubled to lead off the inning and took third on a groundout before Cordero came in to replace him there. In the fourth, Xander Bogaerts went to the ground after fouling a ball off his left leg. He remained in the game and hit the next pitch for a single.

UP NEXT

Tigers: Host the Twins for the start of a three-game series. LHP Tarik Skubal (0-4) will face Minnesota’s Matt Shoemaker (1-3).

Red Sox: Visit Baltimore for the first of four games. LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (4-0) will face righty Matt Harvey (3-1).

TOPICS: Red Sox Baseball Massachusetts

