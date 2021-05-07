Red Sox place Kiké Hernandez on 10-day injured list

Outfielder Kiké Hernandez is going on the 10-day injured list, the Red Sox announced Friday.

Hernandez suffered a right hamstring strain in the first inning of the Red Sox’ win over the Detroit Tigers on Thursday. He left the game a couple at-bats after hitting a leadoff double.

Hernandez has played in 30 of the Red Sox’ 32 games this season, starting in center field for 21 games and making six starts at second base. Alex Verdugo, who’s started in center field in the 11 games that Hernandez hasn’t been the starting center fielder, shifted to center for Friday’s game against the Orioles.

In his first season in Boston, Hernandez is batting .239 with four home runs, 10 RBIs, and a .723 OPS. He extended his hitting streak to four games with his leadoff double Thursday.

Michael Chavis will be recalled from Triple-A Worcester to fill the empty roster spot. Chavis has played just one game with the Red Sox this season, appearing as a pinch-runner in an April win over the Orioles.

In 2020, Chavis made 24 of his 43 appearances in left field. He’s also started at first and second base over his career. He’s 1-for-7 with a double in two games with Worcester this season.