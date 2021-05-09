‘It’s you guys that don’t believe in us’: Rafael Devers, Red Sox enjoying themselves amidst MLB-leading start

"We believe in this clubhouse, we believe in each other. We knew we were a good team."

Rafael Devers and the Red Sox aren't surprised by their success.
Rafael Devers and the Red Sox aren't surprised by their success. –AP Photo/Nick Wass
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
May 9, 2021 | 7:45 PM

Related Links

Bolstered by an effective pitching staff, a high-octane offense, a reliable bullpen, and a solid formula for winning, the Red Sox’s league-leading 22-13 record has been a surprise to most around the MLB.

The Red Sox themselves, however, are not surprised at all.

It’s you guys that don’t believe in us,” Rafael Devers told reporters with a smile after Sunday’s 4-3 victory over the Baltimore Orioles. “But we believe in this clubhouse, we believe in each other. We knew we were a good team.”

Devers had a big game against the Orioles — his 423-foot solo homer off the end of his bat in the second inning tied the game at 1-1, and his two-run double in the sixth gave the Red Sox a 3-2 lead. He has been excellent in clutch situations, as noted by MassLive’s Chris Smith.

Advertisement

Red Sox manager Alex Cora noted after the game how much fun Devers seems to be having.

“He’s like, ‘Why be upset or mad? I’m playing baseball. I’m making a lot of money, and I hit homers,'” Cora said, chuckling. “We can’t go against that. He’s very relaxed, he loves it. He loves playing the game.”

But Devers wasn’t alone. Nick Pivetta pitched another solid game, allowing just three hits and two runs. Hunter Renfroe homered in the eighth inning to give the Red Sox a little breathing room, and after the Orioles closed the gap to one in the bottom of the frame, Matt Barnes put the finishing touches on the Red Sox’s 22nd victory.

It’s just one guy after another,” Pivetta said. “There’s no getting around our lineup right now. Guys are putting great ABs in, battling all the time, and it’s just fun to watch. We’re just never out of it. It’s great.”

Pivetta noted the Red Sox’s highly effective formula.

“We have a great rhythm going on,” he said. “We’re never out of baseball games and you guys have heard me say 100 times, but I think it just comes down to competing. We’re really good competitors, we’re making pitches when we need to, and like you saw with [Devers] today, we’re putting up hits when we really, really need to. We win baseball games off that.”

Advertisement

Interestingly, the Red Sox are now 12-4 on the road and 10-9 at Fenway. Cora was asked how to remedy that.

Besides better music?” Cora quipped. “I don’t know. We’re talking about that, probably make some adjustments at home. Do work inside, I don’t know, we have to find a way.

“We’ll be okay at home. We’ll pick it up. But on the road, we’ve been here twice and Minnesota is a tough place, it’s just one of those things in baseball that you can’t quantify or understand, but definitely, the music is a lot better on the road.”

Pivetta believes the biggest reason for the Red Sox’s success is how much fun they are having.

“The atmosphere is loose,” Pivetta said. “The guys are having the time of their lives. We’ve got a good thing going here. It’s just fun. I think that’s what it all comes down to, and then the rest takes care of itself.”

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Red Sox

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Nick Pivetta follows through on a pitch during the first inning.
Red Sox
Devers, Renfroe homer, lead Pivetta, Red Sox past Orioles 4-3 May 9, 2021 | 4:30 PM
The Celtics took on the Heat on Sunday.
CELTICS
5 takeaways as yet another Celtics rally falls short in crucial loss to Heat May 9, 2021 | 4:29 PM
Columbus Blue Jackets head coach John Tortorella shouts at an official after a fight between Columbus Blue Jackets' s Gavin Bayreuther and Florida Panthers' Sam Bennett during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, April 19, 2021, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
NHL
John Tortorella out after 6 years as Columbus Blue Jackets coach May 9, 2021 | 3:09 PM
Tom Brady wished his wife, Gisele Bündchen, a happy Mother's Day.
Mother's Day
Tom Brady gives Mother's Day tribute to Gisele Bündchen May 9, 2021 | 2:53 PM
Tanner Houck gets the start for the first game in Worcester franchise history.
Red Sox
Red Sox shut down Tanner Houck, place Christian Arroyo on 10-day injured list May 9, 2021 | 1:41 PM
Mac Jones Patriots
Patriots
Mac Jones viewed as 'most polarizing' rookie quarterback by college coaches May 9, 2021 | 11:42 AM
Jockey John Velazquez, left, watches as trainer Bob Baffert holds up the winner's trophy after they victory with Medina Spirit in the 147th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs, Saturday, May 1, 2021, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
KENTUCKY DERBY
Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit failed postrace drug test May 9, 2021 | 10:40 AM
Matthew J Lee/Globe staff
JAYLEN BROWN
Jaylen Brown to miss third consecutive game due to right ankle sprain May 9, 2021 | 10:07 AM
Courtesy MSNBC
CHAD FINN I SPORTS MEDIA
Steve Kornacki proves good at calling all types of races May 9, 2021 | 7:18 AM
Boston Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts celebrates with teammate J.D. Martinez (28) after hitting a two-run home run against the Baltimore Orioles in the sixth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, May 8, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Will Newton)
Red Sox
Michael Chavis, Xander Bogaerts hit home runs, Red Sox beat Orioles 11-6 May 8, 2021 | 11:21 PM
Bruins left wing Nick Ritchie (21) looks for a pass behind the net.
BRUINS
3 takeaways as the Bruins squandered an opportunity against the New York Rangers May 8, 2021 | 8:19 PM
New York Rangers goaltender Keith Kinkaid pounces on the puck as he makes a save against Bruins center Brad Marchand.
BRUINS
Bruins fall to Rangers, 5-4, in back-and-forth battle May 8, 2021 | 6:38 PM
Stew Milne
REVOLUTION
Revolution's three-game unbeaten streak snapped in loss at Nashville May 8, 2021 | 4:48 PM
The Boston Renegades, a women's tackle football team, were honored at Boston City Hall in 2019 for their second consecutive national championship.
BOSTON RENEGADES
3 things to know as the Revere-based Boston Renegades return to the field May 8, 2021 | 3:49 PM
Celtics coach Brad Stevens speaks to his players in a game against the San Antonio Spurs.
NBA
What to know about the NBA play-in tournament and how it pertains to the Celtics May 8, 2021 | 1:48 PM
Bruins right wing David Pastrnak (88), defenseman Charlie McAvoy (73), and center Brad Marchand (63) gather to celebrate a goal by center Patrice Bergeron on Thursday.
NHL
NHL relaxing virus protocols for vaccinated playoff teams May 8, 2021 | 12:54 PM
Jason McCourty spent three seasons with the Patriots.
JASON MCCOURTY
Jason McCourty thanks Patriots for helping him live out childhood dream May 8, 2021 | 11:25 AM
James White played at Wisconsin from 2010-2013.
JAMES WHITE
James White earns degree from University of Wisconsin May 8, 2021 | 10:33 AM
Bobby Dalbec, right, is greeted near home plate by Hunter Renfroe, center, and Franchy Cordero (16) after he scored all of them on a three-run home run off Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Matt Harvey.
RED SOX
Bobby Dalbec ends slump, lifts Red Sox past Orioles 6-2 May 8, 2021 | 9:14 AM
Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Wade Miley delivers in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians, Friday, May 7, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
NO-HITTER!
Former Red Sox pitcher Wade Miley pitches no-hitter for the Reds against the Indians May 7, 2021 | 11:56 PM
Kemba Walker scored 33 points in a loss to the Bulls.
Celtics
Kemba Walker scores 33 points, but Celtics still lose in blowout to the Bulls May 7, 2021 | 10:37 PM
Kemba Walker and the Celtics took on the Bulls on Friday.
CELTICS
3 takeaways as Bulls pull away from Celtics, who drop costly loss in standings May 7, 2021 | 10:28 PM
Robert Williams made his first start of the season on Friday.
CELTICS
Brad Stevens doesn't know what Robert Williams' availability will be for the next week May 7, 2021 | 9:55 PM
Kiké Hernandez left Thursday's game due to a hamstring injury.
RED SOX
Red Sox place Kiké Hernandez on 10-day injured list May 7, 2021 | 7:54 PM
Tom Brady wants a change in the NFL offseason programs.
TOM BRADY
Tom Brady reportedly calls for players to be united in skipping voluntary programs May 7, 2021 | 6:41 PM
Robert Kraft and Bill Belichick.
Patriots
Patriots ranked as 8th-most valuable franchise in sports May 7, 2021 | 5:54 PM
Jim Davis
Patriots
What is it like to ask Ernie Adams questions about the Patriots and Bill Belichick? May 7, 2021 | 4:48 PM
Ronnie Perkins Patriots
Patriots
Why Ronnie Perkins could be a major draft steal for the Patriots May 7, 2021 | 4:26 PM
Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff
New England Revolution
Defense has been the backbone of the Revolution's good start, and they'll need it on tough road trip May 7, 2021 | 4:13 PM
Anonymous
Marvelous
Stephen A. Smith, Bernard Hopkins will visit Brockton for 'Marvin Hagler Day' celebration May 7, 2021 | 2:55 PM