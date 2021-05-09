Red Sox shut down Tanner Houck, place Christian Arroyo on 10-day injured list

Houck doesn't have a timetable for a return but the team believes he'll only be out for a short period.

Tanner Houck gets the start for the first game in Worcester franchise history.
Tanner Houck will miss some time due to a sore flexor muscle.
May 9, 2021 | 1:41 PM

The Red Sox shut down pitcher Tanner Houck on Sunday due to a sore flexor muscle in his arm. Houck, who’s currently with Triple-A Worcester, doesn’t have a timetable to return, but the team doesn’t seem too worried about his status.

“We’re not overly concerned,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora told reporters Sunday. “This happened in his last start and the next day he came in sore. He’s actually feeling better right now. But of course, we’re going to shut him down. There’s no timetable. But this is something that we feel is going to be short-term. It’s not something that we are overly concerned.”

While Houck isn’t currently with the big club, he’s been the pitcher the Sox have called up when one of the starters in the rotation hasn’t been able to make a scheduled start this season. When Eduardo Rodriguez wasn’t ready to go to start the season, Houck was called up. He threw five innings and allowed two earned runs in a Red Sox loss to the Orioles on April 3.

After getting sent back down following a relief appearance on April 6, Houck was called back up on April 18 to start the first game of a doubleheader against the White Sox. In that start, Houck allowed three earned runs over 4.1 innings pitched, earning the loss.

Houck made his Triple-A debut for this season on Tuesday, throwing three innings against the Buffalo Bisons. He allowed three runs in that appearance.

Houck isn’t the only injury the Red Sox are dealing with. They placed infielder Christian Arroyo on the 10-day injured list retroactive to Friday due to a left-hand contusion. Arroyo was hit by a pitch on his left hand in the sixth inning of Wednesday’s loss against the Tigers. He left the game in the following inning and X-rays came back negative.

Arroyo’s been a pleasant surprise for the Red Sox this season. He’s batting .275 with a .710 OPS this season. He’s been the Red Sox starting second baseman for 18 of their 34 games entering Sunday.

Infielder Jonathan Araúz was recalled from Triple-A Worcester with the open roster spot. Araúz made his MLB debut with the Red Sox last season, hitting .250 with one home run in 25 games.

