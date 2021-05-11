Former Red Sox players Jim Rice, Ellis Burks, and Mo Vaughn lead frank discussion on race in baseball

The three former Red Sox players talked about a lack of diversity and inclusion in baseball during a pre-game segment before Boston's Monday night game.

Jim Rice Red Sox NESN
Jim Rice at Fenway Park before having his number retired by the Red Sox in 2009. –Jim Davis/Globe Staff
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
May 11, 2021 | 5:43 PM

The story goes that when Ellis Burks was called up to the majors by the Red Sox in 1987, future Hall-of-Famer Jim Rice, who was at the tail end of his amazing Boston career, told a clubhouse manager to put Burks’s locker next to his.

The reason: they were the only two Black players on the Red Sox, and Rice wanted to take him under his wing.

“Here’s a guy I want to be like,” Burks said Monday of Rice during a Red Sox pre-game segment on NESN. “When I came up to the clubhouse, we had a long conversation about all kinds of stuff. He told me the ins-and-outs: what to say, what to do, how to do it…it carried me throughout my major league career.”

Advertisement

The legendary Boston outfielder retired in 1989, leaving Burks alone once again as the only Black player on the team — “he wasn’t ready to go, I wasn’t ready for him to go.” But soon enough, he got a chance to pay his mentor’s lessons forward to a young Mo Vaughn in 1991.

“It was so critical to have Ellis there to help me take on some of the issues,” Vaughn said of Burks.

Decades later, the three generations of Black Red Sox stars came together once more to talk about a problem that has only gotten worse since they’ve left the league: the lack of African American players in Major League Baseball.

Rice, Burks, and Vaughn spoke at length about their experiences as Black players in baseball and about the diversity and inclusion challenges the sport faces during the Monday show before Boston’s game against the Baltimore Orioles.

At present, only 7.6 percent of all players identify as Black according to league statistics. That number has not exceeded 10 percent since 2004.

The Red Sox began the year as one of the three teams in baseball without an African American player on their roster, though there are multiple players of Hispanic/Latino descent on the team alongside Puerto Rican manager Alex Cora.

Advertisement

That’s a far cry from the peak of African-American players in the majors back in 1981 when Rice was still playing, despite MLB’s stated interest in promoting diversity and inclusion both on the field and in front offices.

The conversation also focused on their time with the Red Sox, which was the last major league team to integrate in 1959 with the arrival of Elijah “Pumpsie” Green — 15 years before Rice played his first game in Boston.

As is the experience for several Black players in baseball today, Rice was the only Black player on the Red Sox at the time and reportedly didn’t believe management cared to add more through free agency. Furthermore, the city has long had a reputation for not being welcoming to people of color — something the Hall-of-Famer said he had plenty of experience with.

“[People] were talking about ‘How do you survive in Boston with the segregation and everything?’ And I’m like, ‘I’m [from] South Carolina,'” Rice said, delving into his upbringing in the then-segregated South.

“They took me out of my high school [through redistricting], had my sister go to the Black school and I had to go to the white school. And my dad said, ‘Make the best of it.’ So when I got to Boston, it was the same thing: ‘Make the best of it,'” he added, noting the importance of Celtics great Bill Russell in setting a blueprint for how to thrive in the city.

Rice later passed on those lessons to Burks, who in turn passed them to Vaughn, and so on. But their descendants, including former Red Sox star Mookie Betts, still see Major League Baseball as a “lonely” place for Black players, especially after the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor and the shooting of Jacob Blake.

Advertisement

“I couldn’t look to my right or my left—just a look! Because you can look at another Black person in that situation, and just look each other in the eyes, and you know immediately how it feels,” said Betts in an interview with GQ earlier this year. “That part was lonely, that nobody else really understood how it felt.”

Now, as then, the issue is not whether Black players are good enough to play in the majors; there is decades of evidence that they are.

Rather, how can baseball convince young Black athletes to head to the diamond instead of pursuing the NFL and NBA — both of which usually require much less time in minor leagues and have significantly higher levels of Black players?

Burks admitted he doesn’t have all the answers, but he did pass along one point he spoke about with the late Hall-of-Famer Joe Morgan — another Black ballplayer.

“Why don’t we implement academies in the United States in warm states like Florida, California, Arizona? Get some of these kids to come to these different academies and develop their skills and everything else just like you do in the Dominican [Republic], just like you do elsewhere. I think that’s needed right now,” he said.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Red Sox

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
FILE - In this Nov. 23, 2007, file photo, then-Hawaii quarterback Colt Brennan celebrates after an NCAA college football game in Honolulu. Brennan, a star quarterback at the University of Hawaii who finished third in the 2007 Heisman Trophy balloting, died early Tuesday, May 11, 2021, his father said. He was 37. Brennan, who has had public struggles with alcohol, died at a hospital in California, his father, Terry Brennan, told The Associated Press. (AP Photo/Ronen Zilberman, File)
Colt Brennan
Famed Hawaii quarterback Colt Brennan dies at 37 May 11, 2021 | 6:50 PM
Sports Q
Sports Q survey: What's the one move you want the Celtics to make this offseason? May 11, 2021 | 6:47 PM
Taylor Hall
Chad Finn
Looking back at the Boston sports deadline deals that scored (and some that missed) May 11, 2021 | 4:56 PM
Patriots James White
Patriots
New college graduate James White 'chomping at the bit' after re-signing with Patriots May 11, 2021 | 4:12 PM
Brad Stevens
Celtics
'Nobody can come out of this blameless': What Jackie MacMullan had to say about Brad Stevens May 11, 2021 | 2:56 PM
Kemba Walker Celtics
Celtics
Kemba Walker is dishing out a special assist to Boston's Black-owned businesses May 11, 2021 | 1:30 PM
Brett Duke
Patriots
What might the 2021 schedule look like for the Patriots? Heres a guess May 11, 2021 | 10:46 AM
Rob Gronkowski Julian Edelman
Patriots
Rob Gronkowski thinks Julian Edelman's NFL career might not be over May 11, 2021 | 10:39 AM
Jim Davis/Globe Staff
Red Sox
Here are the truths we know about the Red Sox May 11, 2021 | 7:51 AM
Boston Bruins' Brad Marchand (63) and others surround left wing Taylor Hall, center, to celebrate his winning goal in the overtime period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Islanders, Monday, May 10, 2021, in Boston.
Bruins
Taylor Hall is very comfortable, and other takeaways from the Bruins' win May 11, 2021 | 7:40 AM
Baltimore Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle (6) celebrates his first-inning home run with Pedro Severino (28) during a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Monday, May 10, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
Red Sox
Orioles avoid sweep in Monday's series finale vs. Red Sox May 10, 2021 | 10:57 PM
Jaylen Brown is out for the season with a torn ligament in his wrist.
CELTICS
Here’s what to know about Jaylen Brown’s season-ending wrist injury May 10, 2021 | 10:12 PM
Taylor Hall beat Islanders goalie Ilya Sorokin in overtime to give Boston a 3-2 victory.
Bruins
Taylor Hall scores 2; Bruins beat Islanders to clinch 3rd in East May 10, 2021 | 10:11 PM
Tom Brady sees football as an opportunity to be in the moment.
TOM BRADY
Here's why Tom Brady sees football as an opportunity to 'live in the present' May 10, 2021 | 10:06 PM
Jaylen Brown is out for the season.
CELTICS
Celtics' Jaylen Brown out for season with torn ligament in wrist May 10, 2021 | 6:29 PM
Mac Jones Patriots
Patriots
What the Patriots offense could look like with a rookie Mac Jones May 10, 2021 | 5:05 PM
Bill Kostroun
Bruins
What Ondrej Kase's return means for the Bruins May 10, 2021 | 3:57 PM
Maddie Meyer
Local
Connecticut Whale of NWHL sold to company headed by Needham businessman May 10, 2021 | 3:00 PM
Jonathan Wiggs
Patriots
After two years with Jets, linebacker Harvey Langi re-signs with Patriots May 10, 2021 | 2:32 PM
Matthew Slater
Patriots
Here's the latest on Patriots' attendance at offseason workouts May 10, 2021 | 2:28 PM
Bill Belichick Matt Patricia
Patriots
NFL reporter suggests Matt Patricia, not Josh McDaniels, might be heir to Bill Belichick May 10, 2021 | 11:56 AM
Bill Belichick
Patriots
NFL insider explained how the Patriots' draft process changed in 2021 May 10, 2021 | 10:40 AM
The Celtics honored Tommy Heinsohn on Sunday.
Tommy Heinsohn
Mike Gorman reflects on 'empty' season without Tommy Heinsohn as Celtics honor late legend May 9, 2021 | 8:05 PM
Rafael Devers and the Red Sox aren't surprised by their success.
RED SOX
'It’s you guys that don’t believe in us': Rafael Devers, Red Sox enjoying themselves amidst MLB-leading start May 9, 2021 | 7:45 PM
Nick Pivetta follows through on a pitch during the first inning.
Red Sox
Devers, Renfroe homer, lead Pivetta, Red Sox past Orioles 4-3 May 9, 2021 | 4:30 PM
The Celtics took on the Heat on Sunday.
CELTICS
5 takeaways as yet another Celtics rally falls short in crucial loss to Heat May 9, 2021 | 4:29 PM
Columbus Blue Jackets head coach John Tortorella shouts at an official after a fight between Columbus Blue Jackets' s Gavin Bayreuther and Florida Panthers' Sam Bennett during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, April 19, 2021, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
NHL
John Tortorella out after 6 years as Columbus Blue Jackets coach May 9, 2021 | 3:09 PM
Tom Brady wished his wife, Gisele Bündchen, a happy Mother's Day.
Mother's Day
Tom Brady gives Mother's Day tribute to Gisele Bündchen May 9, 2021 | 2:53 PM
Tanner Houck gets the start for the first game in Worcester franchise history.
Red Sox
Red Sox shut down Tanner Houck, place Christian Arroyo on 10-day injured list May 9, 2021 | 1:41 PM
Mac Jones Patriots
Patriots
Mac Jones viewed as 'most polarizing' rookie quarterback by college coaches May 9, 2021 | 11:42 AM