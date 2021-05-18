Red Sox Red Sox: Vaccinated fans can go maskless when Fenway Park returns to full capacity on May 29 "Unvaccinated fans are strongly encouraged to continue to wear masks." Fans at Fenway Park during a Red Sox-Angels game on May 15. AP Photo/Michael Dwyer

The Red Sox announced that additional single game tickets have been made available for fans to purchase in advance of May 29, when Fenway Park — like other large sports venues across Massachusetts — will be allowed to return to full capacity for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Beginning at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, added tickets for two games against the Marlins (on May 29 and 30) were placed on sale.

So far in the 2021 season, Fenway Park has been at limited capacity (currently set at 25 percent).

One notable change will be in the ballpark’s policy towards masks.

“On and after [May 29], masks will no longer be required for fully vaccinated fans, in accordance with current CDC guidelines,” said a team press release. “Unvaccinated fans are strongly encouraged to continue to wear masks.”

Fans traveling to Fenway Park on public transportation should still be aware that mask requirements will remain for those riding the MBTA after May 29, whether they are vaccinated or not.

Another pandemic policy at the ballpark, the “health survey,” will also be discontinued, though certain rules will remain.

“Bags will continue to be restricted, with exceptions limited to medical devices and diaper bags.”