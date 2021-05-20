Red Sox Watch: J.D. Martinez blasts game-winning homer as Red Sox rally to beat Blue Jays J.D. Martinez ripped a go-ahead homer in the top of the ninth. J.D. Martinez rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run in the ninth inning. AP Photo/Mike Carlson)

The Red Sox completed another comeback on Thursday, rallying in the top of the ninth to beat the Blue Jays 8-7 behind J.D. Martinez’s two-run go-ahead homer.

Trailing 7-5 at the start of the frame, the Red Sox opened with back-to-back singles by Bobby Dalbec and Michael Chavis. Blue Jays closer Rafael Dolis let both runners take a base with a wild pitch, and Alex Verdugo grounded out to drive in Dalbec.

Then Martinez lit into a pitch in the middle of the strike zone, sending it over the wall in center to give the Red Sox a one-run lead.

Florida man steps in with 2 outs in the 9th…AND TAKES THE LEAD. pic.twitter.com/y4fCPBbxkR — Red Sox (@RedSox) May 21, 2021

Matt Barnes slammed the door in the bottom of the ninth, striking out three of the four batters he faced with a two-out walk sprinkled in.

The Red Sox scored five of their runs in the second inning and the final three in the ninth. The Blue Jays tied the game with two runs in the fifth and took a two-run lead in the sixth, but didn’t score the rest of the way.

The Red Sox put a little breathing room between themselves and the rest of the bunched-up American League East, taking a one-game lead over the second-place Tampa Bay Rays.