Watch: J.D. Martinez blasts game-winning homer as Red Sox rally to beat Blue Jays

The Red Sox completed another comeback on Thursday, rallying in the top of the ninth to beat the Blue Jays 8-7 behind J.D. Martinez’s two-run go-ahead homer.
Trailing 7-5 at the start of the frame, the Red Sox opened with back-to-back singles by Bobby Dalbec and Michael Chavis. Blue Jays closer Rafael Dolis let both runners take a base with a wild pitch, and Alex Verdugo grounded out to drive in Dalbec.
Then Martinez lit into a pitch in the middle of the strike zone, sending it over the wall in center to give the Red Sox a one-run lead.
Matt Barnes slammed the door in the bottom of the ninth, striking out three of the four batters he faced with a two-out walk sprinkled in.
The Red Sox scored five of their runs in the second inning and the final three in the ninth. The Blue Jays tied the game with two runs in the fifth and took a two-run lead in the sixth, but didn’t score the rest of the way.
The Red Sox put a little breathing room between themselves and the rest of the bunched-up American League East, taking a one-game lead over the second-place Tampa Bay Rays.
