Red Sox option Franchy Cordero to Triple A Worcester

The Red Sox announced Thursday that they have optioned Franchy Cordero to Triple A Worcester. Cordero, who came over from the Royals as a part of the Andrew Benintendi trade last offseason, came over to the Red Sox as a glowing talent with untapped potential. When Cordero made his debut with the San Diego Padres back in 2017, he was viewed as one of the best prospects in all of baseball. Yet injuries and underwhelming play quelled some of Cordero’s status over the years.

Cordero stayed healthy with the Red Sox but the undesirable play continued. Cordero hit just .179 with one home run in 102 plate appearances. He struck out a whopping 36.3 percent of the time. The Red Sox believed they could unlock some of Cordero’s ability, but ultimately the outfielder ran out of runway with the big league club.

Some Triple A time might be good for Cordero, providing him an opportunity to hone his swing and not look as overmatched. Reps at the plate are important and Cordero doesn’t have many, collecting just 229 plate appearances combined (both minors and majors) since the start of 2019. Cordero struggled mightily to find his swing path, oftentimes finding his barrel beneath the baseball.

Cordero adds to the Red Sox organizational depth. But with utility player Danny Santana now on the big league roster and outfielder Jarren Duran lurking in the background, it will be up to Cordero to provide the production and adjustments needed so he doesn’t become an afterthought.