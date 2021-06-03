Red Sox Martín Pérez’s strong start helps Red Sox top Houston 5-1 Christian Arroyo watches his three-run home run against the Houston Astros during the second inning. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) The Associated Press





HOUSTON (AP) — Martín Pérez pitched 7 2/3 scoreless innings, and the Boston Red Sox headed into their first matchup against the New York Yankees with a 5-1 win over the Houston Astros on Thursday.

Christian Arroyo’s first home run of the season, a three-run drive in the first inning, helped the Red Sox avoid a four-game sweep. His homer gave the Red Sox more runs than they’d managed in the previous two games combined in a series where the offense struggled mightily.

Pérez (4-2) yielded six hits and struck out four in his longest start this season to win his fourth straight decision. He had retired eight of the previous nine batters when Garrett Stubbs singled with one out in the eighth. He walked Aledmys Díaz with two outs, and Adam Ottavino retired Alex Bregman to end the inning.

Brandon Workman, signed to a minor league contract last month after he was released by the Chicago Cubs, was brought up from Triple-A Worcester and made his first Red Sox appearance since he was traded to Philadelphia last August. The 32-year-old right-handed, who pitched for Boston from 2013-14 and 2017-20, gave up Yuli Gurriel’s eighth home with one out in the ninth.

Boston headed to Yankee Stadium in second place in the AL East, two games behind Tampa Bay and 2 1/2 games in front on the third-place Yankees.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora was ejected by plate umpire Lance Barrett for arguing a called third strike on Kevin Plawecki for the first out of the sixth inning. Cora stood in front of Barrett at home plate speaking animatedly for a bit before he was tossed.

Houston starter Jake Odorizzi (0-3) labored through three innings in his second start after missing a month with a strained muscle in his right arm. He allowed three runs, four hits and three walks. Odorizzi’s tough day ended a franchise-record streak of seven straight games in which Houston’s starter had allowed just one run.

Rafael Devers opened the second inning with a double, Hunter Renfroe walked and Arroyo homered into the left—field seats for a 3-0 lead.

Boston tacked on two runs in the seventh inning on a double by Xander Bogaerts that made it 5-0.

The Astros had outscored the Red Sox 18-4 in the first three games of this series but had trouble stringing hits together as their four-game winning streak was snapped.

Houston had a couple of chances to cut into the lead early but came up short both times. Díaz doubled with one out in the first, but he was caught trying to steal third with two outs to end the inning.

The Astros had just two hits when Gurriel singled with no outs in the fifth. Chas McCormick singled with one out, but Pérez retired Myles Straw and Stubbs to end the threat.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Red Sox: RHP Ryan Brasier (strained left calf) is scheduled to throw live batting practice in Florida on Friday and if that goes well, he could begin a rehabilitation assignment soon after that.

Astros: Reliever Kent Emanuel announced on social media Thursday that he would have season-ending surgery on his left ulnar collateral ligament. He has been on the injured list since May 26 with left elbow soreness. … OF Michael Brantley (right hamstring tightness) is eligible to come off the injured list on Friday but it’s unclear if he will. Brantley hasn’t played since May 23.

UP NEXT

Red Sox: Nathan Eovaldi (6-2, 4.01) is set to start for Boston in the first game of a three-game series at the New York Yankees and Michael King (0-2, 2.86) on Friday night.

Astros: Zack Greinke (5-2, 3.67 ERA) will start for Houston against Toronto’s Hyun Jin Ryu (5-2, 2.62) in the opener of a three-game series against the Blue Jays in Buffalo on Friday night.