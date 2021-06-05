Red Sox J.D. Martinez scratched with sore wrist for Red Sox vs. Yankees Martinez could pinch hit in Saturday's game. J.D. Martinez is not in the starting lineup for Saturday's Red Sox game against the Yankees. AP Photo/Mike Carlson





NEW YORK (AP) — Red Sox slugger J.D. Martinez was scratched from Boston’s lineup Saturday night at Yankee Stadium after jamming his left wrist sliding into a base a night earlier.

Martinez was initially set to bat third and be the designated hitter, but he was removed from the lineup about 2 1/2 hours before first pitch.

Manager Alex Cora said the wrist is sore after Martinez went aggressively into second base during the third inning of a 5-2 win over the Yankees on Friday.

Cora said Martinez may be available to pinch hit. Martinez is considered day to day.

After struggling during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, the 33-year-old is hitting .321 with 12 homers and a .958 OPS this year.