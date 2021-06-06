Red Sox The 2021 Red Sox already hit a milestone against the Yankees they hadn’t achieved since 2017 They found a way to win a series at Yankee Stadium. Christian Vazquez and Bobby Dalbec celebrate Saturday night. Rich Schultz/Getty Images

It took the 2021 Red Sox just two days to win a series at Yankee Stadium, something they couldn’t do in any of the past three seasons.

Boston beat New York, 5-2, on Friday, and 7-3, on Saturday, for their league-best 20th comeback win, with the series finale scheduled for Sunday night.

The Red Sox went 0-7 at Yankee Stadium in a shortened season in 2020, 1-8 there in 2019, and are 6-24 at their rival’s home in the last 30 meetings.

After going 0-7 last season and 1-15 over the last two seasons at Yankee Stadium…the #RedSox are 2-0 in NY after a 7-3 victory over the Yankees Saturday night. #WBZ — Dan Roche (@RochieWBZ) June 6, 2021

The Yankees swept the Red Sox in a series that started in late July and ended in early August last year, then they did the same in a four-game set later in August. The Red Sox did win one game there in June of 2019, but the Yankees took the series.

Boston’s last series win at Yankee Stadium before this one came in August of 2017.

As of Sunday morning, the Red Sox are one game behind the Tampa Bay Rays in the American League East and 4.5 games up on the Yankees. The Red Sox and Yankees play 19 times in total this regular season, and the Red Sox currently have better odds to make the playoffs for the first time this year.

For the first time this year Fangraphs gives the Red Sox better playoff odds than the Yankees. pic.twitter.com/R4phZMxPWa — Red Sox Stats (@redsoxstats) June 6, 2021

Chad Jennings of The Athletic notes that, including this weekend, the Red Sox are 5-0-1 in their past six series against the American League East, going 14-3 in those games. Last season, they were 2-6-4 in series against the American League East, winning 14 divisional games all year.