Red Sox Red Sox beat sloppy Marlins 5-3 for 5th straight win Boston Red Sox's Christian Arroyo, left, reacts beside Miami Marlins' Jazz Chisholm Jr. after hitting a two-run single during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Monday, June 7, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer) The Associated Press





BOSTON (AP) — Christian Arroyo hit a two-run single in Boston’s three-run fourth inning, and the Red Sox took advantage of Miami’s shoddy play Monday to hold off the Marlins 5-3 for their fifth straight victory.

Alex Verdugo added an RBI double and two hits for the Red Sox, who were coming off their first three-game sweep at Yankee Stadium since June 2011.

Starling Marte hit a solo homer and two singles for Miami, which stranded 14 baserunners in its ninth loss in its last 10 games.

The Red Sox are a season-high 14 games over .500 at 37-23.

The Marlins completed a nine-game, 11-day road trip with just one win, with the first two losses coming in Fenway Park.

Monday’s matchup was a makeup of the May 30 game that was rained out, with the conditions vastly different. The game-time temperature was 90 degrees. When the Marlins were previously in town, it was chilly and rainy for the three days.

Hirokazu Sawamura (2-0) got four outs for the victory, escaping a bases-loaded jam by striking out Jesús Aguilar. Adam Ottavino worked 1 1/3 innings for his third save, retiring Jorge Alfaro on a groundout with runners on second and third after allowing a run.

Making his major league debut, Zach Thompson, 27, took the loss, giving up two runs in three innings.

Leading 2-1, the Red Sox scored three times, benefitting from two poorly thrown balls that led to the last run.

Arroyo delivered his two-run single and advanced to second when catcher Alfaro fired wildly to first, trying to get him on a wide turn.

Verdugo followed with a hard single to right. Arroyo held and then raced home when Adam Duvall’s throw sailed to the backstop.

Xander Bogaerts scored on Thompson’s wild pitch in the first.

Boston starter Nick Pivetta was pulled with two outs in the fifth after giving up two runs and seven hits.