Red Sox Red Sox sweep Yankees with 6-5 win in the Bronx Xander Bogaerts hits a two-run single during the 10th inning against the Yankees, Sunday, June 6, 2021, at Yankee Stadium in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens) The Associated Press





NEW YORK (AP) — Eager to reverse a recent trend, Marwin González, Xander Bogaerts and the Boston Red Sox are off to a terrific start against their old rivals this season.

Bogaerts hit a two-run single with two outs in the 10th inning and the Red Sox held off the New York Yankees 6-5 in a wild finish Sunday night for their first three-game sweep in the Bronx since June 2011.

González launched a tying homer in the seventh and made a slick defensive play at second base with a runner in scoring position for the final out. A fired-up González also turned a tough double play in the bottom of the 10th — and committed a throwing error that put Tyler Wade on second with two outs after his RBI infield single.

“It was a total team effort,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said. “We just grind games and we keep playing till the end.”

Gleyber Torres lined a tying double in the bottom of the ninth off closer Matt Barnes, but Boston (36-23) recovered to win its fourth straight and move a season-high 13 games over .500.

New York went 9-1 versus the Red Sox last year and had won nine straight home series against them since August 2017 until Boston took the first three of 19 meetings this season.

It was the first sweep for the Red Sox in the longtime rivalry since taking four games at Fenway Park in August 2018 during their World Series championship season.

Alex Verdugo homered on the fifth pitch from Yankees starter Domingo Germán, the only run he gave up in 5 2/3 innings.

González connected for a two-run shot off reliever Lucas Luetge following a leadoff walk on four pitches to Hunter Renfroe.

“It’s no secret I’ve been grinding offensively lately,” said González, who began the night batting .201 with one home run. “It was special to hit that homer and tie the game.”

Bogaerts lofted a go-ahead sacrifice fly in the eighth after three-time Gold Glove second baseman DJ LeMahieu misplayed pinch-hitter Christian Arroyo’s popup into a leadoff double that glanced off his glove in shallow right field.

“We got lucky there,” Cora said.

Bogaerts singled to left-center in the 10th off Luis Cessa (1-1) after Arroyo advanced two runners with a sacrifice bunt.

Boston is 15-3 in its last 18 games against AL East opponents and leads the majors with 21 comeback wins.

Phillips Valdéz started the critical double play in the bottom of the 10th and got three outs for his first major league save.

Barnes (2-1) was handed his second blown save in 16 chances this year. The right-hander was trying for his third save of the series.

Gary Sánchez had a two-run double off starter Garrett Richards in the first inning for the fourth-place Yankees, who have dropped four in a row and 10 of 13.

“No concern at all. We’re a really good team,” Sánchez said through a translator. “There’s no doubt that we’re going to be able to get out of it.”