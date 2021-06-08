Red Sox ‘Boogeyman’s coming’: Red Sox prospect offers encouraging update on Chris Sale Sale joined the team for its current homestand and could throw to Red Sox hitters soon. Chris Sale. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Chris Sale still has several milestones to reach before he’s deemed ready to pitch again for the Boston Red Sox.

But the excitement around the ace’s recovery from Tommy John surgery is slowly building as 2021 rolls on.

Sale re-joined the Red Sox this week as he continues his throwing program to ramp up for his eventual return to the big club. He had been working out in Fort Myers, Florida — the team’s Spring Training facility — and resumed throwing off a mound last month.

His throwing session on the field before Monday night’s win against the Miami Marlins and presence in the dugout didn’t go unnoticed. Twitter user @redsoxstats even tweeted a photo of the lanky left-hander watching the game with sunglasses from the dugout with the caption “Boogeyman’s coming.”

Worcester Red Sox pitcher Connor Seabold, who said he’s seen some of Sale’s workouts in Fort Myers, only added to the optimism.

“Got to see a few of his pens while he was down here in [the] fort and let me tell ya, he looks good. Boogeyman’s coming,” Seabold said on Twitter.

Alex Cora similarly expressed positivity about Sale’s progress, saying Monday things are “trending up” with his ace pitcher.

He did not, however, offer a timetable for Sale’s return to the Red Sox or what role he’ll have when he comes back. The manager has indicated in the past that the team’s success so far this season won’t speed up Sale’s timeline either.

“The more you win, the more patient you are,” he told the Ordway, Merloni, and Fauria Show in April. “We have to be patient.”