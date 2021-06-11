Red Sox Watch how the Red Sox rallied to beat the Blue Jays Friday's four-run comeback was their league-best 23rd comeback of the season. The Red Sox celebrate their comeback win against the Blue Jays on Friday. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola

Down 5-1 to the Blue Jays, the Red Sox were on the verge of losing the third time in four games on Friday. The Red Sox turned it around, though, and for a league-best 23rd time this season, they got a comeback win.

The rally began in the bottom of the sixth, when Hunter Renfroe singled to center to knock in Alex Verdugo from third. Two batters later, with the bases loaded, Marwin Gonzalez drew a walk that allowed Renfroe to score from third.

Blue Jays reliever Tyler Chatwood added to his team’s troubles when he threw a wild pitch in the next at-bat, allowing Christian Vázquez to score from third. Just like that, the Red Sox were down just 5-4 with three innings to play.

After a scoreless seventh, Christian Arroyo played the hero for a second straight night when he hit a home run over the Monster to tie the game in the eighth.

CAN'T KEEP ARROYO IN FENWAY! pic.twitter.com/d7AgioGw2t — Red Sox (@RedSox) June 12, 2021

Red Sox reliever Darwin Hernandez got in some trouble in the ninth, loading the bases up but the Blue Jays didn’t take advantage.

Kiké Hernández appeared to hit into an easy groundout to start the ninth. However, Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette’s throw was offline, causing Lourdes Gurriel to come off the bag and lose the ball. Hernández was able to move to second on the play and was pinched ran for by Danny Santana.

Verdugo made sure to take advantage of the runner in scoring position. He hit an opposite knock that went off the Green Monster, allowing Santana to score from second and secure the Red Sox another comeback win.

PARTY AT OUR PLACE! pic.twitter.com/M7BSWDmtGI — Red Sox (@RedSox) June 12, 2021