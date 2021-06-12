Newsletter Signup
Longtime broadcaster Jerry Remy left Friday’s Red Sox home game against the Toronto Blue Jays after experiencing shortness of breath during the third inning.
Remy stepped away from the broadcast as a precaution and is “feeling better” while resting comfortably at Mass General Hospital, according to a joint statement from Remy and NESN.
“He is grateful for all of the support and well wishes,” the statement read, according to Boston.com’s Chad Finn.
Finn reported Saturday that Remy told him via text that he’s doing “much better today.” As of Saturday afternoon, there is no update or timeline regarding when he’ll return to the broadcast booth. Remy, 68, has survived multiple bouts with cancer.
“We certainly miss the RemDawg in the booth,” NESN’s Tom Caron said.
