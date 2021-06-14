Red Sox Watch: Jeter Downs breaks slump with a pair of homers for Worcester Red Sox Downs was in a 3-for-31 slump prior to Sunday. Red Sox prospect Jeter Downs takes a swing in spring training. AP Photo/John Bazemore

Red Sox prospect Jeter Downs, one of the MLB’s top prospects, was mired in a lengthy slump prior to Sunday’s game against the Syracuse Mets, but he broke out with a pair of homers in Worcester‘s 13-7 victory.

Downs, who is the No. 2 prospect in the Red Sox farm system and No. 38 league-wide, sent a two-run homer to left field to start the scoring in the first inning. He bookended the WooSox’ offensive performance with a solo shot in the ninth.

Here’s a look at both.

Doubling Downs.



2nd homer of the day for Jeter Downs! pic.twitter.com/ZqpxdbpfFW — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) June 13, 2021

Downs is now batting .220 for the season with five homers and 11 RBIs.

Jarren Duran, the Red Sox’s third-best prospect and the No. 90 prospect in the country, ripped a homer to right-center as well.

Jarren Duran is heating up. 👀🔥



The @RedSox’s No. 3 prospect has his second HR in as many games, and 5 in his last 8. pic.twitter.com/HhFDudFP4E — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) June 13, 2021

Duran is batting .260 with 10 homers.

The WooSox improved to 23-13 after completing a six-game sweep of the Mets.

