Red Sox ‘Really special’: Rafael Devers’ walk-off single leads Red Sox over Blue Jays "Those are moments that we all want." The Red Sox' Rafael Devers leaps in celebration as he ran away from teammates chasing him after his game-winning RBI single in the bottom of the ninth inning. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

One day after falling 18-4 to the Blue Jays, the Red Sox claimed a bounce-back 2-1 win as Rafael Devers’ drove a walk-off single off the wall on Monday.

Alex Verdugo scored on Devers’ hit. Devers stopped before second base to celebrate with his teammates.

Here’s a look:

Forever and Devers pic.twitter.com/VICnFreLjS — Red Sox (@RedSox) June 15, 2021

“I feel good,” Devers said after the game. “Those are moments that we all want. Being able to actually come through in that moment was really good, really special.”

The Red Sox, whose starting pitching has struggled recently, rode Nathan Eovaldi’s three-hit no-run performance through 6.2 innings. Closer Matt Barnes gave up a homer to Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in the top half of the frame, which tied the game.

Then in the bottom of the inning, Alex Verdugo reached first on an infield single. J.D. Martinez singled Verdugo to second before Devers’ game-winning hit.

“I was pretty locked in,” Devers said. “Once I saw Verdugo get a hit, J.D. get a hit, Bogey put a good at-bat in, I just went with the mindset that I just have to give a good at-bat as well. Obviously it was good to be able to get that.”

The Red Sox are now three games behind the Tampa Bay Rays for first in the AL East.

“Yesterday was just a game,” Cora said. “Like I said: 18-4, 1-0, 2-1, if you lose you lose, if you win it, you win it. We just earned a split against them. They didn’t gain ground on us. We didn’t lose ground on them. And now we go to Atlanta.”