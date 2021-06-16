Red Sox Jerry Remy resting at home after being released from hospital Remy was released from Mass General on Wednesday, according to a statement from NESN. Jerry Remy. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

Jerry Remy has been released from the hospital, five days after the Red Sox broadcaster had to leave the booth during a game due to shortness of breath.

Remy, a popular former Red Sox player who has been a color analyst on NESN since 1988, was released from Mass General Wednesday, per a statement from the network, and is resting at home.

“He is thankful for the moral support from family, friends, and fans and is looking forward to being back in the broadcast booth soon,’’ the statement said.

Remy, 68, left last Friday’s game against the Blue Jays in the third inning. His absence was not acknowledged during the broadcast, which left fans concerned. NESN explained what happened Saturday afternoon.

Wednesday’s statement also said that Remy, who has survived multiple recurrences of lung cancer, had undergone “medical testing [at MGH] in order to better understand what was causing his shortness of breath,’’ but did not elaborate further.