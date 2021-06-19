Red Sox Here’s the latest as Chris Sale inches closer to returning for the Red Sox He has bullpens scheduled for Tuesday and Friday. Chris Sale long tosses at Fenway Park. Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff

Chris Sale has bullpens scheduled for Tuesday and Friday, with his first live batting practice a week later, according to Red Sox manager Alex Cora.

The left-hander Sale, who is rehabbing from Tommy John surgery, threw 45 pitches in Worcester on Friday and showed no ill effects, Joe McDonald of the Telegram & Gazette reported.

Backstop view of Chris Sale this afternoon. Fair amount of movement on the slider here. #RedSox https://t.co/JEHcZ2g8nz — Bill Koch (@BillKoch25) June 18, 2021

“That felt good,” Sale said, according to McDonald. “Just building up intensity now, trying to get reps, and get more comfortable throwing off the mound. Being able to throw all my pitches aggressively helps a lot. It was another step in the right direction.”

Chris Sale talks to the media after throwing a bullpen session in Worcester on Friday @JoeyMacHockey @tgsports pic.twitter.com/AmtPxQLPnZ — Ashley Green (@agreenphotog) June 18, 2021

McDonald said that nearly every WooSox pitcher and many others watched him pitch, adding that plenty have picked his brain while he’s in town.

According to ESPN’s Joon Lee, the Red Sox view Sale playing a role in the team’s push toward the playoffs. Sale, who also threw off the mound at Fenway Park last Friday for the first time since undergoing surgery, could be an X-factor in the coming months.

“While Boston surprised many baseball observers out of the gate by thrusting itself into the conversation among the best teams in the sport, the addition of a pitcher of Sale’s caliber could make the team an even more serious contender, if he can stay healthy,” Lee wrote.