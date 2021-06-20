Red Sox Jerry Remy returned to NESN booth Sunday for Red Sox vs. Royals after experiencing shortness of breath Remy was released from the hospital Wednesday. Jerry Remy returned to the NESN booth on Sunday. Globe Staff Photo/Jim Davis

Jerry Remy was back in the booth on Sunday for the Red Sox’s game against the Royals just days after he was released from the hospital.

Remy left the booth during the third inning of the team’s game against the Blue Jays on June 11 and checked into Mass General Hospital after experiencing shortness of breath.

In a statement to Chad Finn of Boston.com, NESN said its Red Sox analyst’s absence was a “precaution.” On Wednesday, the network said Remy had been released and was resting at home.

“He is thankful for the moral support from family, friends, and fans and is looking forward to being back in the broadcast booth soon,” the network said.

On Sunday morning, Remy tweeted the news that he planned to return.

“Happy Father’s Day to all,” Remy tweeted. “Glad to be returning to work for today’s game against the KC Royals.”

The Red Sox welcomed Remy back into the booth with a dispiriting 7-3 loss to the Royals, kickstarting a crucial week for the team.

Remy, 68, has overcome multiple bouts of cancer. When he checked into the hospital, NESN said he underwent “medical testing in order to better understand what was causing his shortness of breath” but did not elaborate on the testing.