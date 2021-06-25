Red Sox Alex Cora doesn’t mind if Dustin Pedroia becomes the Red Sox manager ‘in a few years’ "His role, I think, will probably be bigger in the upcoming years, whenever he wants to." Alex Cora and Dustin Pedroia spent multiple years as teammates before Cora became the Red Sox' manager in 2018. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

If there’s one person Red Sox manager Alex Cora is willing to give his job up to in a few years, it’s his old teammate Dustin Pedroia.

Prior to Friday’s series opener against the Yankees, the Red Sox will hold a ceremony for Pedroia. Cora hinted that Pedroia could be working with the Red Sox in some capacity in the future.

“I think it’s too soon to start talking about that because … obviously his career didn’t end the way he wanted,” Cora told reporters Friday. “It was frustrating at the end, but now he’s enjoying his life again, which is very important.

“He’s a part of the Red Sox organization. His role, I think, will probably be bigger in the upcoming years, whenever he wants to. If he wants to manage the Red Sox, I don’t mind that in a few years. I really don’t.”

Cora added that he would be “kind of like a senior advisor. We’ll make a job description. I can help him from afar.”

Pedroia’s career slowly came to an end starting in 2017, when he injured his left knee. His knee needed a complete cartilage restoration, requiring Pedroia to receive surgery after that year. The knee injury severely limited Pedroia, forcing him to play in just nine games over the 2018 and 2019 seasons.

After missing the entire 2020 season, Pedroia announced his retirement from baseball in February, ending his 14-year tenure with the Red Sox.

“What this kid means to the organization, to this city, for me personally, you can’t put it into words,” Cora said. “From day one he gave it everything he had to the game, to the Red Sox. He didn’t take a play off in his career. Even when he didn’t play, he was locked in on every pitch. He’s amazing.”

Cora was asked if he thought Pedroia would be inducted into the Hall of Fame, but he didn’t want to talk about that.

“He’s in my Hall of Fame,” Cora said. “Not only as a player, but as a person.”

Pedroia will be inducted into the Red Sox Hall of Fame in 2022. His first year of eligibility for the Baseball Hall of Fame is 2026.

Cora called Pedroia, who won the AL MVP in 2008, and his wife, Kelli, “MVP parents.”

“One thing I’m very proud of is not just what he accomplished on the field,” Cora said. “He and Kelli have been amazing with those boys. They’ve been MVP parents. That’s something I always talk to him about how he takes care of his family and the way he treats people too.”