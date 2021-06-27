Red Sox 4 Red Sox players named finalists for All-Star voting Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers were the top vote-getters at their respective positions in Phase 1. Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers could be celebrating at this year's All-Star Game.

The Red Sox could be well represented at the Midsummer Classic.

Shortstop Xander Bogaerts, third baseman Rafael Devers, designated hitter J.D. Martinez, and outfielder Alex Verdugo were all named finalists for this year’s All-Star Game, MLB announced Sunday.

The finalists consist of three players at each non-pitcher position except for the outfield, which has nine finalists. The top three vote-getters at each position and the top nine for the outfield during Phase 1 of fan voting are selected. Bogaerts was the leading vote-getter for AL shortstops and Devers was the leading vote-getter for AL third basemen.

Your AL and NL All-Star finalists!



Phase 2 voting starts TOMORROW at noon ET.



Who's heading to the Midsummer Classic? pic.twitter.com/3Rh2Vp1WtV — All-Star Game (@AllStarGame) June 27, 2021

Among all AL shortstops, Bogaerts ranks first in batting average (.325), second in fWAR (3.6), and third in homers (11) and RBIs (40). Devers ranks first in fWAR (2.7), homers (18), and RBIs (60) among AL third basemen. His .276 batting average is also the second-best for AL third basemen.

Martinez is second for designated hitters in batting average (.301) and third in fWAR (1.9). Of the previous stats mentioned, the only one that Verdugo ranks in the top 10 of for his position at is batting average (.278).

Phase 2 of All-Star voting will begin on Monday and will last through Thursday, July 1. This phase of the voting will be used to determine the All-Star starters.

The All-Star Game will be held on July 13 at Coors Field in Denver, Colorado.