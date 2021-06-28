Red Sox NESN scores big ratings during this weekend’s Red Sox sweep of the Yankees Viewership for Red Sox games on NESN this season is up 84 percent over last season. Boston Red Sox's Nathan Eovaldi plays against the New York Yankees during the first inning of a baseball game, Saturday, June 26, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

The Red Sox weren’t the only winners in their weekend sweep of the Yankees. The two games NESN aired, on Friday night and Sunday afternoon, delivered the two highest ratings for a Red Sox broadcast on the network since Opening Day 2020.

The Red Sox’ 5-3 win over the Yankees Friday drew a 7.10 household rating, the network’s highest since its 2020 opener last July 24 against the Orioles during the pandemic-abbreviated season. The Red Sox’ 9-2 win to complete the sweep Sunday afternoon delivered a 6.04 household rating.

Viewership for Red Sox games on NESN this season is up 84 percent over last season’s 60-game full-season household rating.