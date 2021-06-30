Red Sox Watch dramatic lightning flashes during Red Sox game Wednesday vs. Royals The Red Sox led late during a rain delay on a stormy night in Boston. A lightning bolt is seen over Fenway Park as the Boston Red Sox hosted the Kansas City Royals in a regular season MLB baseball game at Fenway Park. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

The Red Sox started their game against the Royals late on Wednesday after thunderstorms rolled through Boston, and the lightning continued above Fenway Park throughout Wednesday’s game.

A photo taken by Jim Davis of the Globe during the game (pictured above) captured lightning above the Coca-Cola sign. Twitter user Bri Marie D took video of lightning repeatedly flashing across the sky during the game as well.

The Red Sox went into a rain delay in the bottom of the sixth inning.

According to @PeteNBCBoston … the heavy rain around @fenwaypark should be for about 45 minutes and the last bit of drops going away in an hour. #RedSox #Royals in a rain delay. pic.twitter.com/297zjmcNhk — Raul Martinez (@RaulNBCBoston) July 1, 2021

When the game was postponed, the Red Sox led 5-2. J.D. Martinez had the big hit — a three-run homer to center in the third inning that got the scoring started.

FORGET THOR, JD MARTINEZ IS THE GOD OF THUNDER!!!

pic.twitter.com/QcNlDEQsfg — BoSox Injection (@BoSoxInjection) July 1, 2021

The Red Sox entered Wednesday’s game with a five-game winning streak.