Watch dramatic lightning flashes during Red Sox game Wednesday vs. Royals

The Red Sox started their game against the Royals late on Wednesday after thunderstorms rolled through Boston, and the lightning continued above Fenway Park throughout Wednesday’s game.
A photo taken by Jim Davis of the Globe during the game (pictured above) captured lightning above the Coca-Cola sign. Twitter user Bri Marie D took video of lightning repeatedly flashing across the sky during the game as well.
The Red Sox went into a rain delay in the bottom of the sixth inning.
When the game was postponed, the Red Sox led 5-2. J.D. Martinez had the big hit — a three-run homer to center in the third inning that got the scoring started.
The Red Sox entered Wednesday’s game with a five-game winning streak.
