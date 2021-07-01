Red Sox Royals broadcast was shocked Red Sox’s ‘little Danny Santana’ hit 3-run homer Santana hit his second home run of the season against the Royals. Red Sox's Danny Santana laughs with Marwin Gonzalez as they run back to the dugout after Santana's three-run homer. AP Photo/Elise Amendola

The Red Sox won their eighth game in a row in Thursday’s 15-1 victory over the Royals with some help from Danny Santana’s fourth-inning three-run homer, and the Royals broadcast couldn’t believe it.

When Santana made contact, Royals color announcer Rex Hudler reacted positively.

“There it is,” he said. “Good location.”

But Santana’s fly ball kept carrying and carrying, and finally flew over outfielder Jarrod Dyson’s head and into the Red Sox bullpen. Hunter Renfroe and Marwin Gonzalez scored as well.

As the ball left the park, Royals play-by-play announcer Ryan Lefebvre sounded calm, then startled.

“How in the world,” Lefebvre said, “did little Danny Santana throw his hands and flip that ball into the right-field bullpen?”

Royals broadcast does not understand this Santana home run pic.twitter.com/zz8dHW5q2X — Red Sox Stats (@redsoxstats) July 1, 2021

Santana doesn’t hit many homers — Thursday’s was his second — but he is listed at 5-foot-11 and 195 pounds, which isn’t especially small.

“You can’t beat the location,” Hudler said. “We just talked about where to place that pitch. He did. Santana got extended, and then it just goes to show you: It’s not how hard you swing, it’s where you meet the ball.”

Lefebvre and Hudler weren’t the only ones taken aback by Santana’s sudden display of power. Santana himself was asked after the game if he was surprised his hit left the park.

“I really was surprised,” Santana said. “I hit that ball good, but I was surprised it carried that much.”

Kiké Hernández, J.D. Martinez and Rafael Devers homered as well, which accounted for seven of the Red Sox’s 15 runs.

Bolstered by an impressive offensive showing, the Red Sox finished their homestand sweep with Thursday’s win. They are now 51-31 and lead the AL East standings by 3.5 games.

“It’s a good feeling to go out there and sweep the homestand,” Cora said. “We’re in a good place right now and now we’ve got another challenge, right? People are gonna say, ‘Well, Oakland, they’re tough on them since 2018.’ We’ve got to keep getting challenges … because we’re going to keep proving ourselves, and that’s not going to stop.”