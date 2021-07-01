Red Sox Red Sox’s Rafael Devers, Xander Bogaerts named All-Star starters Devers and Bogaerts are the first Red Sox teammates to start at SS and 3B. Rafael Devers and Xander Bogaerts were both named All-Star starters on Thursday. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

On Thursday, a few hours before Major League Baseball’s All-Star starters were announced, Alex Cora told reporters he hoped the Red Sox’s infield duo of Rafael Devers and Xander Bogaerts would be All-Stars.

A few hours later, Cora got his wish. Devers and Bogaerts were both named starters, part of an infield divided down the middle: The Red Sox on the left side, and Blue Jays’ Vlad Guerrero Jr. and Marcus Semien on the right.

Per the Red Sox, the team has never had a shortstop and third baseman start in an All-Star game before.

Give it up for the first #RedSox teammates ever to start an All-Star Game together at SS & 3B. pic.twitter.com/l8kHsTj1wu — Red Sox (@RedSox) July 2, 2021

The other All-Stars starters include Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani, Royals catcher Salvador Perez, and outfielders Aaron Judge, Teoscar Hernandez and Mike Trout of the Yankees, Blue Jays, and Angels respectively.

Advertisement:

Cora told reporters being an All-Star would “mean the world” for Bogaerts.

“He’s one of the best, if not the best shortstops in the majors,” Cora said. “The way he goes about his business, it’s amazing. I’ve been saying all along he’s the most consistent in this organization. He’s amazing. Day in and day out he shows up, he works, and he goes out there and performs. There’s no red flags on the field and off the field. This kid got here, and he contributed to win a World Series.”

Advertisement:

Meanwhile, Cora highlighted a conversation he had about the business of baseball with Devers earlier in the season. He noted that Devers is only a little bit older than many of the young stars people often bring up when they discuss baseball.

“People forget about the fact that he’s 24,” Cora said. “He led the big leagues in extra-base hits two years ago. He’s doing what he’s doing now … for him to get recognized, I know it it means the world for him, it means the world to the organization. Hopefully that’s the case.”