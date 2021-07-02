Red Sox Ex-Red Sox pitcher Joe Kelly rocks mariachi jacket in Dodgers’ White House visit Joe Kelly made a fashion statement during the Dodgers' trip to the White House. AP Photo/Julio Cortez

Former Red Sox Mookie Betts and Joe Kelly visited the White House on Friday to celebrate the Dodgers’ 2020 World Series title.

Kelly decided to make a bit of a fashion statement. The relief pitcher rocked a mariachi jacket, as seen in a picture he took with Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner.

He acquired the jacket Tuesday. Prior to the Dodgers game that day, Kelly met a member of the Los Angeles-based Mariachi Garibaldi band and discussed giving him his Dodgers jersey for a jacket. During their game against the Giants, Kelly – while in the bullpen – found the band member to complete the swap.

Joe Kelly traded his Dodgers jersey for a @mgarijc mariachi jacket 👀



(via mgarijc/Instagram) pic.twitter.com/xDwaPx2IFB — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) June 29, 2021

Betts, who didn’t go to the White House when the Red Sox made their visit in 2019, commemorated his trip Friday in a pair of Instagram posts.

“THEE WHITE HOUSE VISIT!!!! #rings💍 #trophies🏆 and #TheWhite🏠 @dodgers

I’d like to thank my stylist @courtneydmays for always making sure I’m on point,” Betts wrote.

The Dodgers’ visit marked the first champion team to visit the White House since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. They’re also the first team to visit since Joe Biden became president.

“I think what we discovered is that we need sports more than we ever realized,” Biden said of the Dodgers’ 2020 World Series win over the Rays.