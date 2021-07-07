Red Sox Alex Cora didn’t agree with double-play call in Red Sox loss to Angels "I didn’t agree with the call, but he’s closer than me, so he had a better view." Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora was unhappy about a key double play call on Wednesday. AP Photo/Elise Amendola

Alex Cora didn’t agree with a crucial double-play call made in the sixth inning of the Red Sox’s 5-4 loss to the Angels on Wednesday.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, the Angels took a 4-2 lead on back-to-back homers by All-Stars Shohei Ohtani and Jared Walsh. The two 430-foot blasts put the Red Sox on their heels, but Christian Arroyo’s one-out single in the top of the sixth drove in a run and put runners on first and second.

Christian Vazquez, however, hit a grounder to Angels infielder David Fletcher. Fletcher lobbed it to Jose Iglesias, who spun and fired to first to complete the double play.

The only problem: Iglesias didn’t appear to touch the bag. Arroyo remained on second arguing the call, and Alex Cora challenged it between innings. The umpires, however, stuck by the initial call and ruled Arroyo out.

I think infielders would find it to be tremendously helpful to know that you don’t have to touch the bag to record an out. I never knew that, so I’d imagine there are some infielders who don’t either. pic.twitter.com/kkxKLWhGOx — Jared Carrabis (@Jared_Carrabis) July 7, 2021

Cora expressed his displeasure after the game.

“There’s no more neighborhood play,” Cora told reporters via Zoom. “I know [Iglesias is] good at short, he makes great plays and has some great footwork. But the angles that I saw, I didn’t agree with [umpire] Alfonso [Marquez]. Obviously, he’s closer than me. It was going to be second and third and two outs. I didn’t agree with the call, but he’s closer than me, so he had a better view.”

Arroyo didn’t like the call either.

“From my angle, I was close to it, it didn’t look like he got it,” Arroyo said. “That’s a big point in the game. What am I supposed to do? If I see something that can give us a chance to keep the inning rolling, then why would I not say something?”

The Red Sox, who maintain a 2.5 game lead in the American League East standings, travel back to Boston for a three-game series against the Phillies that begins on Friday.