The Red Sox lost to the Angels on Tuesday, 5-3. Shohei Ohtani out-pitched Boston starter Nathan Eovaldi, allowing just two runs over seven innings.
The series concludes today with the Red Sox facing the Angels at 4:07 p.m. ET.
And tonight, the Revolution host Toronto FC at 7 p.m. New England enters the match at the top of the Eastern Conference, while Toronto is currently at the bottom.
In the NBA Finals, the Suns defeated the Bucks 118-105 in Game 1 to take a 1-0 series lead.
The Stanley Cup Final resumes tonight at 8 p.m., as the Lightning (holding a 3-1 series lead) try to close it out against the Canadiens.
Italy clinched a spot in the Euro 2020 final thanks to a penalty kick win over Spain on Tuesday. The other spot will be decided today at 3 p.m. when England face Denmark.
In the Copa America, Argentina advanced to play Brazil in Saturday’s final after defeating Colombia on penalty kicks.
And the Aaron Rodgers-Bryson DeChambeau pairing defeated Tom Brady and Phil Mickelson in “The Match” on Wednesday.
Chaim Bloom’s thoughts on the trade deadline: With the July 30 Major League Baseball trade deadline in sight, Red Sox Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom has some decisions to make.
Since Boston is unexpectedly in first place, Bloom might choose to go all-in on the 2021 possibility of a World Series title.
Yet in a recent interview with NBC Sports Boston’s “Talkin’ Baseball,” Bloom noted that he’s trying to balance his short and long-term priorities.
“I think the important thing is just to stay true to the goals that got us to this place where we’re trying to win as many championships as we can,” Bloom said when asked about how aggressive Boston might be at the deadline. “This year’s a big part of that, so we want to do everything we can to help this year’s group. You’ve seen it on the field. I mean, not only have we had a lot of success, but it’s a group that believes in itself and is a whole heck of a lot of fun to watch. When you have that legitimate shot at a championship, you want to do everything you can to support it.”
“We’re also not doing our jobs if by doing that, we make it much harder to win championships in every year that follows,” Bloom added. “So, it all matters. That means maybe we’re walking a tightrope, but that’s exactly where we want to be and as long as we stay true to that goal I think we put ourselves in position to make some moves that can help us.”
And while Bloom explained that “it all depends on the specifics” of a particular (hypothetical) trade, he also said that “I don’t think we should be closed off to anything.”
“We are having a very good year, obviously we’ve got a lot of talent on our roster,” Bloom concluded, though he left the door open for future additions.
“We’re not so stacked that there isn’t going to be room for talented, major league-ready players.”
Trivia: What MLB team did Chaim Bloom first intern for at the beginning of his career?
(Answer at the bottom).
Hint: The team most recent World Series appearance came in 1998.
Tom Brady’s best shot from “The Match“:
The Revolution’s 20-pass move before opening the scoring from Saturday’s 2-2 draw:
On this day: In 2019, the U.S. women’s soccer team repeated as World Cup champions, defeating the Netherlands 2-0 in the final. Former Boston Breaker Rose Lavelle (assisted by Sam Mewis) scored the goal of the game, cutting onto her left foot before firing into the corner of the net.
Daily highlight: Colombia lost in the end, but Luis Diaz added another highlight goal to his tally from Copa America.
One more look:
Trivia answer: Padres
