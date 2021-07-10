Get the latest Boston sports news
Receive updates on your favorite Boston teams, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
The Red Sox placed right-hander Matt Andriese on the 10-day injured list Saturday and brought up right-hander Austin Brice from Triple-A Worcester.
Andriese, 31, has right hamstring tendinitis. The reliever is 2-3 with a 6:03 ERA and one save in 37.1 innings this season. He pitched the seventh inning in an 11-5 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday.
Brice, 29, made the Opening Day roster and appeared in 12 games, posting a 6.94 ERA with nine strikeouts in 11.2 innings. Since he was designated for assignment May 21, he’s posted a 1.20 ERA with a .140 opponent batting average in 12 appearances for Worcester.
The Boston Globe‘s Alex Speier reported that Brice is at Fenway Park on Saturday as the Red Sox host the Phillies once again.
Receive updates on your favorite Boston teams, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.