Red Sox 2021 MLB Draft Day 2: Red Sox select Florida outfielder Jud Fabian in 2nd round Here's the list of Red Sox picks in the 2021 MLB Draft. MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred presided over the first round of the draft Sunday night.





Day 2 of the 2021 MLB Draft began at 1 p.m. MLB.com is streaming all nine rounds. There will be one minute between picks today.

After selecting shortstop Marcelo Mayer in the first round Sunday, the Red Sox will have the fourth pick in each Monday’s nine rounds. Here’s where they’re picking:

Round 2 (40): Jud Fabian, OF, Florida

An immensely gifted player with loud tools whose stock fell in 2021 based on his performance.

Fabian entered the year in the conversation as a potential candidate to land in the upper half of the first round. He has immense power, speed, and big league-caliber defense in center – a rare combination. In the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, he hit .294/.407/.603 with five homers in 17 games.

But he struggled in 2021, especially early. Fabian hit .249/.364/.560 with 20 homers and a lot of walks, but his 29 percent strikeout rate raised significant concerns about his future offensive profile. That said, he seemed to settle in as the season progressed, including a 23-game on-base streak from April to mid-May in which Fabian hit .304/.441/.759 while slashing his strikeout rate.

Fabian thus comes to the Sox as a college performer with upside but swing-and-miss issues that raise questions about his floor – not unlike 2016 fourth-rounder Bobby Dalbec.

Round 3 (75): Tyler McDonough, 2B, NC State

McDonough played mostly center in college but was announced as a second baseman.

A 2018 graduate of Moehller (Ohio) High School — the same program that produced Ken Griffey Jr. and Barry Larkin — McDonough was a consistently solid college performer. In 2021, he hit .339/.423/.631 with 15 homers and 37 extra-base hits in 55 games.

He showed an uptick in power this year though his strikeout rate elevated to 18 percent, up from 13 percent in his first two college seasons. Even so, the 5-foot-10 switch-hitter has been a solid performer and key contributor at a good college program, suggesting a strong likelihood of reaching the big leagues in at least some capacity.

Round 4 (105): Elmer Rodriguez, RHP, Leadership Christian Academy (PR)

In the fourth round, the Red Sox take 17-year-old pitcher Elmer Rodriguez out of Puerto Rico. At a Perfect Game event, he was up to 94 mph. His size (6-foot-4 but just 165 pounds) suggests projectable stuff as he adds size/strength. — Alex Speier (@alexspeier) July 12, 2021

Round 5 (136): Nathan Hickey, C, Florida

The Red Sox turned back to Florida for this selection. The lefthanded hitter posted a .317/.435/.522 line with nine homers and more walks (42) than strikeouts (40) this season. He finished the year with a tremendous performance in the SEC Tournament, hitting .429 and slugging .643. In addition to catching, he also played first and third at Florida.

Locals selected

Round 2

52. Miami Marlins: Cody Morissette, shortstop from Boston College

54. Cincinnati Reds: Joshua Baez, outfielder from Dexter Southfield School

61. Minnesota Twins: Steven Hajjar, LHP for Michigan who was the Massachusetts Gatorade Player of the Year in 2018 at Central Catholic in Lawrence.

Round 4

102. Pittsburgh Pirates; Owen Kellington, RHP from Vermont