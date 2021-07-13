Red Sox Red Sox first-round pick Marcelo Mayer wants to sign ‘as soon as possible’ "I'm super excited to become a Boston Red Sox." Boston Red Sox first round draft pick Marcelo Mayer watches batting practice for the MLB All-Star baseball game, Monday, July 12, 2021, in Denver. AP Photo/David Zalubowski

After getting picked fourth overall by the Red Sox in the 2021 MLB Draft, 18-year-old shortstop Marcelo Mayer told reporters that it was a “dream come true.”

“It’s something that I’ve dreamt of for my whole life,” Mayer told reporters on Tuesday, “and just to be able to get the call from the Boston Red Sox — which is a franchise that’s a winning organization, has a great front office and fans — is amazing.”

Mayer was projected as a top-10 pick, though he admitted he wasn’t sure exactly where he would end up.

“I think everything was up for grabs,” Mayer explained. “I had no clue at what was going on. I was talking to my agent and I could’ve gone from one to six. But I’m glad where the pieces fell.”

A notable part of Mayer’s baseball background is that he grew up cheering for the Yankees. The now-Red Sox draft pick acknowledged rooting for Boston’s rival when he was younger.

“The main thing for me was I was a huge Derek Jeter fan,” said Mayer. “I loved the way he carried himself on and off the field. So just with that, it kind of turned me into a Yankee fan.”

“I love being a Boston Red Sox too,” Mayer added. “I never disliked them, and it’s an honor to play with a classy organization like this.”

The Red Sox will have until Aug. 1 to sign Mayer, who is also currently committed to attend USC. The monetary slot value for where Mayer was picked is $6,664,000.

Asked about how quickly he wants to get a contract done, Mayer had a quick reply.

“As soon as possible,” he said. “I’m super excited to become a Boston Red Sox.”