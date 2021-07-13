Red Sox 2021 MLB Draft Day 3: Red Sox take Notre Dame first baseman Niko Kavadas Notre Dame's Niko Kavadas was a First Team All-American for the Fighting Irish in 2021.





Day 3 of the 2021 MLB Draft began Tuesday at noon, with Rounds 11-20 streamed on MLB.com. The Red Sox will have a pick in each round.

After taking Marcelo Mayer on Day 1 of the draft, the Red Sox were busy on Day 2, taking three position players from the SEC, beginning with Florida outfielder Jud Fabian in the second round. They also picked four pitchers.

Here’s where they are picking today:

Round 11 (216): Niko Kavadas, 1B, Notre Dame

Kavadas bats lefty and throws righty, was thought to go as high as the fourth or fifth round . He started all 47 games for the Fighting Irish in 2021, finishing with 22 home runs and 64 RBI while slashing .302/.473/.767.

He tied for the Cape Cod League lead with nine homers in the summer of 2019. He opened the 2021 season with a pair of home runs off of Wake Forest’s Ryan Cusick, the Sudbury native who was selected by the Atlanta Braves in the first round. One of the blasts came off a 99-mph fastball.

Round 12 (246): Christopher Troye, UC Santa Barbara, RHP

Troye appeared in 15 games, including four starts, for Santa Barbara in 2021, going 3-6 with a pair of saves and a 4.50 ERA.

Round 13 (276): Zach Ehrhard, SS, Wharton HS (Fla.)

A shortstop, pitcher, and team captain, Erhard hit .438 in his senior season. He was given the Wade Boggs Athletic Achievement Award, which honors a high school baseball player or a team in Hillsborough County on the basis of outstanding athletic, scholastic and community achievements. He has signed of letter of intent to play at Oklahoma State.

Round 14 (306): Jacob Webb, RHP, Miami (Ohio)

He appeared in 18 games in his senior season with the Redhawks, all in relief, He went 1-2 with a 2.08 ERA and struck out 59 batters in 39 innings.

Round 15 (336): Payton Green, SS, Green Hope HS (N.C.)

The middle infielder has signed a letter of intent to play at North Carolina State. He batted .299 and stole 32 bases in three seasons at Green Hope.

Round 16 (366): BJ Vela, 2B, Reedley College (Calif.)

In one season at Reedley, Vela appeared in 27 games, batting 481 with seven home runs.

Round 17 (396): Luis Guerrero, RHP, Chipola College (Fla.)

Made 14 appearances, five starts in 2021, going 6-2 with 95 strikeouts and 38 walks in 58 innings.

Round 18 (426): Philip Sikes, OF, TCU

In 58 games with the Horned Frogs, Sikes batted .329 with 11 home runs and 63 RBI.

After attending Pima Community College in Arizona, Sikes was drafted in the 33rd round of the 2019 draft by the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Round 19 (456): Tyler Uberstine, RHP, Northwestern

Uberstine went 2-3 in eight starts for the Wildcats in 2021. He struck out 36 while walking 20 in 38.2 innings, posting a 5.82 ERA.

Round 20 (486): Josh Hood, SS, Penn

In his one full season with the Quakers, Hood was the unanimous Ivy League Rookie of the Year in 2019. He started all 41 games at shortstop, leading the team with eight home runs and 25 extra-base hits.

The 20-year-old decided to leave Penn in February when the Ivy League canceled the season and announced in April that he would transfer to N.C. State in the fall.