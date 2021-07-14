Red Sox Red Sox prospect Jarren Duran will reportedly be called up for the Yankees series Duran had a slash line of .270/.365/.561 with Triple-A Worcester. Jarren Duran of the Boston Red Sox at bat against the Minnesota Twins during a Grapefruit League spring training game at Hammond Stadium. Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

For nearly two months, the Red Sox were peppered with questions about when Jarren Duran — the breakout star outfielder for the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox — would be called up to join the Major League team.

The answer appears to be now: According to multiple reporters, Duran is headed to New York to meet up with the Red Sox for their series against the Yankees.

The Red Sox have not confirmed the move. Duran could replace Marwin Gonzalez, who tweaked his hamstring before the All-Star break.

In Worcester, Duran compiled a slash line of .270/.365/.561 with 15 homers, 32 RBIs, and 15 stolen bases in 189 at-bats. He has risen steadily on prospect rankings and is now 25th on Baseball America’s list (86th on MLB.com).

“We know he’s a good player and we know that at one point in his future, he’s going to contribute at this level,” Cora told the media in early June. “There’s still a lot of things he still needs to get better at. But we love where he’s at right now. We love that he was able to play compete in a different level (for Team USA). That’s part of the developing process. The must-win stuff is important for players. That’s why I’m big on winter ball, too. He did that in winter ball. He did it now with Team USA. …

“He’s a guy we really like and we know he’s going to make an impact in the future.”

Duran played centerfield in Worcester, but his position is a little unclear now. One option would be to slide Kiké Hernández to second base, opening up centerfield for Duran.

Duran was a seventh-round pick in 2018.