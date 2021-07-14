Red Sox Red Sox reportedly attending workout for Cole Hamels The 37-year-old left-hander is attempting a comeback after an injury-shortened 2020 season. Cole Hamels. Julio Cortez/AP

As well as the 2021 season has gone so far in Boston, the first-place Red Sox still have real questions to answer as the second half of the year begins. One of the biggest revolves around the starting rotation.

Even with Chris Sale’s return apparently approaching, the team could stand to get a bit more out of the starting slots occupied by Martin Perez and Garrett Richards.

That’s why the Red Sox are scouting some possible veteran help for the back end of the rotation.

Boston reportedly will watch ex-Phillies star Cole Hamels work out in Texas this Friday, a major league source told WEEI’s Rob Bradford.

Advertisement:

The 37-year-old Hamels is attempting a comeback after a shoulder injury knocked him out for the year in just his first start with the Atlanta Braves in 2020. He last pitched a full season with the Chicago Cubs in 2019 and proved he could still be effective, posting a 3.81 ERA in 27 starts.

He also pitched well in 2018 with the Texas Rangers and Cubs, throwing 190.2 innings with a combined ERA of 3.78 for both teams and pitching his best after his trade from Texas to Chicago that year.

Adding Hamels to the Red Sox would have been blockbuster news about six years ago. In fact, it’s rumored Boston had heavy interest working out a trade to pry the four-time All-Star left-hander and 2008 World Series MVP from the Philadelphia Phillies around that time.

Advertisement:

At the time, it was thought that Hamels might have blocked the move due to a no-trade clause in his contract with the Phillies. But the longtime starter told WEEI in 2016 the teams’ inability to reach a deal, not any aversion to the Red Sox on his part, scuttled the deal: “It’s a team I would have played for,” he said.

With 15 years and a lot of miles on his arm, Boston knows they won’t be getting the elite version of Hamels they once coveted.

But there’s nothing wrong with adding a serviceable veteran pitcher with big-game experience to a playoff mix.

Advertisement:

If nothing else, it could be worth seeing if he could provide a steadier presence than Richard or Perez and possibly keep the arms of Eduardo Rodriguez, Nathan Eovaldi, Nick Pivetta, and maybe even Sale fresher for the postseason.

The Red Sox will get a chance to see what Hamels has left in the tank in a few days.