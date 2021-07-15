Red Sox Tanner Houck is ready to ‘give everything’ he can after being called up for Red Sox-Yankees series “That's what my goals are going into this – whatever role I'm thrown into, just to go out there, compete, and give what I can to this team.” Boston Red Sox's Tanner Houck delivers a pitch against the Chicago White Sox in the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, April 18, 2021, in Boston. AP Photo/Steven Senne

Pitcher Tanner Houck said he is ready to “give everything” he can to the Red Sox, after being called up from Worcester on Thursday.

“That’s what my goals are going into this,” Houck said. “Whatever role I’m thrown into, just to go out there compete and give what I can to this team.”

The right-hander is scheduled to play in Boston’s four-game weekend series in New York against the Yankees. Houck was set to play in Thursday’s game before it was postponed after multiple Yankees pitchers tested positive for COVID-19.

“It’s an amazing team with a bunch of amazing people on it, so I don’t want to take anything away from that,” Houck said. “I just want to give everything I can to this team and just compete in ballgames.”

The 24-year-old pitcher made his first Major League Baseball debut back in September but was injured with a flexor strain injury and sent back to Worcester in May.

“It was just a little hiccup in the road,” Houck said. “I’m back now feeling stronger, better than ever and excited to go back out there.”

Houck was called up alongside Worcester Red Sox teammate Jarren Duran, who was scheduled to make his Major League debut at Thursday’s game.

“[Duran] is just all around a great individual on and off the field,” Houck said. “I’m excited to see what he can do – he’s truly a special player that I think Boston fans will really appreciate.”

Despite his injuries and recent absence from the majors, Houck said he feels prepared to come back to the Red Sox.

“For me it’s the confidence that comes from showing up every day, knowing that I’ve put in this work,” Houck said. “I’ve done the hard part of showing up every day, giving what I can every day.”

While playing for the Red Sox last year, Houck had a 1.98 ERA, but he said he is not focusing on the statistics.

“I would much rather just let my performance do the talking itself, not really focus on it, and not look at the numbers because that stuff’s in the past,” Houck said. “I can sit there and look at them and sit on those numbers and be comfortable or I want to make them even better.”