Red Sox Jarren Duran not in the Red Sox starting lineup for Friday’s game vs. Yankees Duran was scheduled to start in center and hit seventh in Thursday's game before it was postponed. Jarren Duran's first big league start won't come on Friday. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

The highly anticipated MLB debut of Jarren Duran might be placed on hold for another day.

Duran is not listed in the Red Sox’ starting lineup for Friday’s game against the Yankees. The Yankees are starting left-handed pitcher Jordan Montgomery, and with Duran being a left-handed hitter, the Red Sox are avoiding the lefty-on-lefty matchup.

While left-handed hitters typically struggle against left-handed pitchers, Duran’s had success against left-handed pitchers in Triple-A this season. He has a .321/.400/.554 slash line in 65 plate appearances against lefties on the year. Duran posted a good slash line (.347/.414/.425) in 2019 against lefties with Single-A Salem and Double-A Portland.

Friday’s exclusion from the starting lineup comes a day after Duran was scheduled to start in Thursday’s game against the Yankees. Duran was slotted seventh in the lineup and was going to play centerfield before six Yankees tested positive for COVID-19, forcing Thursday’s game to get postponed.

Enrique Hernandez will get the start in center for Friday’s game, which Duran can still enter as a pinch-hitter, pinch-runner, or a defensive replacement.

The Yankees haven’t named a starter yet for Saturday’s game, leaving to question when Duran will make his first big league start.

The Red Sox called Duran up from Triple-A Worcester on Wednesday. The 24-year-old is ranked as the second-best prospect in the Red Sox farm system and the 29th-best prospect overall by Baseball America. Duran has a .270/.365/.561 slash line with 15 homers and 32 RBIs in 46 games this season.

Here’s the Red Sox’ full lineup for Friday:

1. Enrique Hernández, CF

2. Alex Verdugo, LF

3. J.D. Martinez, DH

4. Xander Bogaerts, SS

5. Rafael Devers, 3B

6. Hunter Renfroe, RF

7. Christian Vázquez, C

8. Christian Arroyo, 2B

9. Bobby Dalbec, 1B



Eduardo Rodriguez, P