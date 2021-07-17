Red Sox Red Sox acquire right-hander Victor Santos from Philadelphia Phillies Santos, 21, will report to Double-A Portland. Red Sox Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom walks on the field before a game. Michael Dwyer/AP Photo

On Saturday, Jan. 18, the Red Sox traded infielder C.J. Chatham to the Philadelphia Phillies in exchange for a player to be named later or cash considerations.

Nearly six months later, on Saturday, July 17, that player was named. Minor league pitcher Victor Santos, a 6-foot-1, 191-pound right-hander originally from the Dominican Republic, will report to Double-A Portland.

He’s appeared in 63 minor league games (38 starts) in the Phillies organization, going 18-15 with one save and a 3.22 ERA (91 ER/254.2 IP). Santos has a career 6.44 strikeout-to-walk ratio, recording 232 strikeouts against only 36 walks.

In other Red Sox news, right-hander Austin Brice has been outrighted to Triple-A Worcester.