Red Sox acquire right-hander Victor Santos from Philadelphia Phillies

On Saturday, Jan. 18, the Red Sox traded infielder C.J. Chatham to the Philadelphia Phillies in exchange for a player to be named later or cash considerations.
Nearly six months later, on Saturday, July 17, that player was named. Minor league pitcher Victor Santos, a 6-foot-1, 191-pound right-hander originally from the Dominican Republic, will report to Double-A Portland.
He’s appeared in 63 minor league games (38 starts) in the Phillies organization, going 18-15 with one save and a 3.22 ERA (91 ER/254.2 IP). Santos has a career 6.44 strikeout-to-walk ratio, recording 232 strikeouts against only 36 walks.
In other Red Sox news, right-hander Austin Brice has been outrighted to Triple-A Worcester.
