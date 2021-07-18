Red Sox Watch Red Sox signee Kier Meredith’s incredible bat flip during Clemson’s season Scouts called Meredith the "type of person every organization strives to have." Clemson's Kier Meredith bats during an NCAA baseball game. AP Photo/Ben McKeown

On Thursday, the Red Sox signed Clemson outfielder Kier Meredith to an NDFA (non-drafted free agent) deal.

Scouts praised Meredith’s mental make-up, speed and range in the outfield, and he seems excited to be part of the organization.

I couldn’t be more excited. Ready to make the most of this opportunity! https://t.co/nH5mtxAekv — Kier Meredith (@KierMeredith) July 16, 2021

He is also elite at bat flips, as evidenced by his reaction to a monster home run against South Carolina Upstate on May 5.

KIER MEREDITH. WOW. 😳



Three-run homer, a no-doubter to the batting cages! @KierMeredith extends the Clemson lead! 💪🔥



B8 || SCU 2, CU 7



🖥 https://t.co/sQEFOuHFSI pic.twitter.com/izTCW9Gxux — Clemson Baseball (@ClemsonBaseball) May 6, 2021

Per SoxProspects.com, Meredith is good at getting on base and has “strong leadership skills, leaves it all on the field night after night.” The scouting site added that Meredith is the “type of person every organization strives to have.” Scouts are impressed by his speed and his compact swing, and he was considered a highly regarded prospect out of high school.

Advertisement:

Red Sox director of scouting Paul Toboni told reporters on Tuesday that the team will be “active to the extent that we can” in the NDFA market.

“We think it’s a really good opportunity to find undervalued players on a market where maybe the value — for whatever reason — might be suppressed a little bit,” Toboni said.

In four seasons at Clemson, Meredith — who is 5-foot-10 and 200 pounds — batted .291/.412/.417 with five homers and 36 RBIs.

Meredith told Alex Dodd of the Clemson Insider he was nervous watching the draft unfold.

“The last five days have been super stressful not having an idea what was going on and just sitting around,” Meredith said. “But I’m just super happy to know where I am heading next.”