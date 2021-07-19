Red Sox Watch Red Sox prospect Jarren Duran rip 1st career homer vs. Blue Jays Duran's homer was part of an eight-run first inning. Red Sox Jarren Duran celebrates with Xander Bogaerts after hitting a two-run home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Blue Jays. AP Photo/Joshua Bessex

Red Sox prospect Jarren Duran ripped the first homer of his MLB career on Monday, part of an eight-run first inning against the Blue Jays.

Duran, batting second in the lineup, took a pitch from Anthony Kay the opposite way to left field. The line drive found its way over the wall, which drove in Kiké Hernández.

Here’s a look at the hit, which was measured 357 feet.

Jarren Duran smashes his first career homer! pic.twitter.com/sFHL9fsCYD — MLB (@MLB) July 19, 2021

The Red Sox also got a grand slam from Hunter Renfroe and a two-run blast from Hernández to take an 8-0 lead.

Hunter Renfroe breaks out of his slump by sending a grand slam TO THE MOON!



Red Sox, 6

Blue Jays, 0



pic.twitter.com/H4ubfLbaZp — Locked On Red Sox (@LO_RedSox) July 19, 2021

Duran recorded his first career hit against the Yankees two days prior — a single in a 1-for-2 performance. On Sunday, Duran went 0-for-4.

“It’s been crazy with all the rain and the weather and everybody joking with me that I don’t want to play because the rain is coming and just joking around with me in the clubhouse,” Duran told reporters after his first hit on Saturday. “But it’s been fun. We’ve got a good group of guys here who keep making it easy for me, just telling me to relax and stuff like that. They’ve been helping me out a lot.”

The Red Sox led the Blue Jays 11-0 in the top of the third inning — a reversal for a scuffling offense.