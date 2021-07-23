Red Sox Franchy Cordero recalled to Red Sox after finding swing in Worcester, learning new position Cordero posted impressive numbers at the Triple-A level. Boston Red Sox's Franchy Cordero rejoined the big-league team on Thursday. AP Photo/Mike Carlson

On Thursday, the Red Sox recalled “OF/1B” Franchy Cordero from Triple-A Worcester, where he was sent after a dismal start to the season at the plate.

The “1B” designation is telling. Cordero kept himself busy with the WooSox, where he rediscovered his swing and learned a new position. An outfielder when he arrived in Boston, Cordero transitioned to first base in Worcester, where he did not commit an error in six games.

Cordero’s hitting was eye-opening. Almost immediately, he started ripping the ball and posted a .329/.411/.525 slash line with six homers and 29 RBIs in 44 games.

Most important to Alex Cora, however, was his plate discipline.

“Everything that we hear, everything that we see, is his swing decisions have been better, which is very important,” Cora told reporters via Zoom. “I think here at one point he was hesitant to let it go. It was kind of like the take, take, take swing mode. Now it’s more about I’m looking for a pitch, I’m going to try and drive it.”

Still, Cordero went to Triple-A an outfielder, where the Red Sox have plenty of talent especially after calling up Cordero’s Triple-A teammate Jarren Duran. Instead, Cordero moved to the infield, and the results were encouraging.

FIRST BASE FRANCHY…. AGAIN pic.twitter.com/ZcTr1wbVCz — Worcester Red Sox (@WooSox) July 14, 2021

“He played well at first base. I got a text from [Worcester Red Sox coach Bruce] Crabbe early on talking about him and what he was able to accomplish at first,” Cora said. “Everybody’s comfortable with him, with the way he played the last week at first base. He’s made some progress.”

Acquired in the deal that sent Andrew Benintendi to the Royals in February, Cordero recorded just 17 hits in his first 95 plate appearances at the Major League level.

He did record the Red Sox’s longest home run of the year.

474 ft of destruction. pic.twitter.com/XuHWud2UBG — Red Sox (@RedSox) May 23, 2021

Cordero did not play in the Red Sox’s game against the Yankees on Thursday night.