With Major League Baseball’s July 30 trade deadline quickly approaching, the Red Sox find themselves in an ideal spot.

They’ve exceeded expectations to this point and are currently tied for first in the American League East with the Tampa Bay Rays. Despite their success, however, manager Alex Cora reiterated that there’s always room for improvement – whether that’s making adjustments with what they have or bringing in someone new.

At the same time, Cora is extremely pleased with the consistency of the club and the way the Red Sox have played this season. He hopes people focus on the big picture and understand that they’re in the hunt and have a team that can contend.

“There’s not too many teams in the big leagues that have 60 wins, and that’s something people need to realize,” Cora said Sunday before the Red Sox hosted the Yankees.

When asked if the fact that the Rays acquired slugger Nelson Cruz changes the Red Sox’s approach at all, Cora called Cruz a “game-changer.” He said it’s possible the Red Sox will follow suit with a move that makes sense for them, but he’s not sure at this point.

“I have a feeling that both these teams are in the hunt, they’re going to do something, including us,” Cora said. “How big, we’re about to see.”

He said that 75 percent of trade rumors are made up. Though players tend to look over their shoulder, and pay attention more than they give off, Cora said it’s important to stay the course and not get caught up in the outside noise.

Cora pointed out another factor that may affect how the Red Sox approach the deadline. If people think they should trade for a pitcher, they need to remember that Chris Sale will likely be coming back relatively soon.

“There’s only one team that can add Chris Sale,” Cora said, “and it’s us.”

